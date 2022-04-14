Prep baseball scores, 4/14

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Southeast 8, Lincoln Northeast 5

TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

1st: Beatrice 7, Wahoo/BN/LL 2

OTHER SCHOOLS

Auburn 3-9, Falls City 1-6

Crete 11, Thurston-Cuming County 9

Fairbury 8, Twin River 0

Malcolm 8, Central City/Fullerton/Centura 7

Plattsmouth 8, Platteview 6

Ralston 9, Nebraska City 8

Wayne 6, St. Paul/Palmer 1

Waverly 8, Blair 5

EMC TOURNAMENT

3rd: Norris 12, Bennington 4

METRO TOURNAMENT

Millard West 25, Omaha North 2

Omaha Westside 10, Omaha Burke 3

Elkhorn South 16, Omaha Central 1

Gretna 12, Bellevue East 1

Creighton Prep 13, Omaha South 3

Papillion-La Vista South 13, Papillion-La Vista 3

Bellevue West 11, Millard North 5

HIGHLIGHTS

Auburn 3, Falls City 1: Braden Gerdes went 3-for-3 from the plate while Travon Shaw threw nine strikeouts on the mound for Auburn.

Auburn 9, Falls City 6: Travon Shaw went 3-for-4 and had three runs for Auburn. Landon Casey relieved winning pitcher Kellen Moody in the fifth and allowed two hits and no runs, and threw for six strikeouts.

Waverly 8, Blair 5: Drew Miller homered for the Vikings and drove in two runs. Wyatt Fanning added two hits, including a double and two RBIs for Waverly.

Norris 12, Bennington 4: Kale Fountain had five RBIs and a home run to lead Norris.

Crete 11, Thurston-Cuming County 9: Braden Schmeckpeper tripled for Crete as the Cardinals rallied late.

BEATRICE 7, WAHOO/BN/LL 2

Wahoo/BN/LL 001 000 1 -- 2 3 3 Beatrice 032 110 x -- 7 7 2

W--Timmerman. L--Bokelmann. 2B--WAH, Barry. 3B--BEA, Burroughs.

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 8, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 5

Lincoln Southeast 400 003 1 -- 8 12 2 Lincoln Northeast 100 022 0 -- 5 5 2

W--Blatchford. L--Wilken. 2B--LSE, Jesske, Lashley, Appleget, Barrett. 3B--LSE, Jesske.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0