Prep baseball scores, 4/13
Prep baseball scores, 4/13

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Christian 8, Auburn 1

Lincoln North Star 8, Lincoln East 7

Lincoln Southeast 10, Lincoln Northeast 7

Lincoln Southwest 25, Lincoln High 4

OTHER SCHOOLS

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 14, Crete 7

Columbus 4, Hastings 2

Creighton Prep 16, Elkhorn South 9

Fairbury 8, Falls City 4

GACC-SS-WPB 4, Branched Oak 0

Kearney 8, Grand Island 2

Millard South at Millard West

Omaha Central 10, Omaha Northwest 0

Omaha Roncalli 15, South Sioux City 5

Omaha Skutt 14, Omaha Concordia 0

Omaha South 5, Omaha Gross 2

Omaha Westside 11, Bellevue West 6

Papillion-La Vista South at Gretna

Platte Valley 5, Fort Calhoun 4

Seward 10, Adams Central 4

St. Paul/Palmer 10, Twin River 0

Wayne 3, Thurston-Cuming County 1

EASTERN MIDLANDS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Elkhorn 10, Blair 0

Norris 6, Waverly 4

TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Plattsmouth 13, Nebraska City 1

Ralston 10, Platteview 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 14, Crete 7: Sophomore Tadd Te Brink scored three runs and had an RBI for Crete. Braden Schmeckpeper went 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs.

Fairbury 8, Falls City 4: Brody Kroll hit a homer on a line drive to the right field in the bottom of the second for the Jeffs.

GACC-SS-WPB 4, Branched Oak 0: Brenden Rief pitched seven shutout innings, striking out 14. Rief also led GACC-SS-WPB with two hits. 

Lincoln Christian 8, Auburn 1: Blake Boerger gave up two hits and one earned run in a complete-game outing for the Crusaders. Jackson Emanuel led the Christian offense with three hits, two runs and two RBIs.

Plattsmouth 13, Nebraska City 1: Three Blue Devil pitchers combine to give up one hit. Sloan Pelican had a single for the Pioneers.

Seward 10, Adams Central 4: Finn Hochstein went 3-for-4 at the plate, driving in two singles, a double and scoring two runs while adding four RBIs.

