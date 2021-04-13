Prep baseball scores, 4/13

St. Paul/Palmer 10, Twin River 0

Wayne 3, Thurston-Cuming County 1

EASTERN MIDLANDS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Elkhorn 10, Blair 0

Norris 6, Waverly 4

TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Plattsmouth 13, Nebraska City 1

Ralston 10, Platteview 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 14, Crete 7: Sophomore Tadd Te Brink scored three runs and had an RBI for Crete. Braden Schmeckpeper went 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs.

Fairbury 8, Falls City 4: Brody Kroll hit a homer on a line drive to the right field in the bottom of the second for the Jeffs.

GACC-SS-WPB 4, Branched Oak 0: Brenden Rief pitched seven shutout innings, striking out 14. Rief also led GACC-SS-WPB with two hits.

Lincoln Christian 8, Auburn 1: Blake Boerger gave up two hits and one earned run in a complete-game outing for the Crusaders. Jackson Emanuel led the Christian offense with three hits, two runs and two RBIs.