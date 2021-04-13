Prep baseball scores, 4/13

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Christian 8, Auburn 1
Lincoln North Star 8, Lincoln East 7
Lincoln Southeast 10, Lincoln Northeast 7
Lincoln Southwest 25, Lincoln High 4
OTHER SCHOOLS
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 14, Crete 7
Columbus 4, Hastings 2
Creighton Prep 16, Elkhorn South 9
Fairbury 8, Falls City 4
GACC-SS-WPB 4, Branched Oak 0
Kearney 8, Grand Island 2
Millard South at Millard West
Omaha Central 10, Omaha Northwest 0
Omaha Roncalli 15, South Sioux City 5
Omaha Skutt 14, Omaha Concordia 0
Omaha South 5, Omaha Gross 2
Omaha Westside 11, Bellevue West 6
Papillion-La Vista South at Gretna
Platte Valley 5, Fort Calhoun 4
Seward 10, Adams Central 4
St. Paul/Palmer 10, Twin River 0
Wayne 3, Thurston-Cuming County 1
EASTERN MIDLANDS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Elkhorn 10, Blair 0
Norris 6, Waverly 4
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Plattsmouth 13, Nebraska City 1
Ralston 10, Platteview 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 14, Crete 7: Sophomore Tadd Te Brink scored three runs and had an RBI for Crete. Braden Schmeckpeper went 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs.
Fairbury 8, Falls City 4: Brody Kroll hit a homer on a line drive to the right field in the bottom of the second for the Jeffs.
GACC-SS-WPB 4, Branched Oak 0: Brenden Rief pitched seven shutout innings, striking out 14. Rief also led GACC-SS-WPB with two hits.
Lincoln Christian 8, Auburn 1: Blake Boerger gave up two hits and one earned run in a complete-game outing for the Crusaders. Jackson Emanuel led the Christian offense with three hits, two runs and two RBIs.
Plattsmouth 13, Nebraska City 1: Three Blue Devil pitchers combine to give up one hit. Sloan Pelican had a single for the Pioneers.