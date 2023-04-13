Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Christian 5-3, St. Paul/Palmer 3-2
Lincoln Southeast 15, Lincoln Northeast 1
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Malcolm 10, Platteview 6
Wahoo/BN/LL 11, Beatrice 5
OTHER SCHOOLS
Auburn 5, Falls City 1
GACC-SS-WPB 7, South Sioux City 2
Norris 10, Blair 0
Omaha Skutt 20, Mount Michael 15
Thurston-Cuming County 12, Centennial 1
Twin River 9, Fairbury 2
METRO CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Bellevue West 10, Omaha North 0
Creighton Prep 4, Papillion-La Vista 2
Elkhorn South 5, Millard North 1
Gretna 20, Omaha South 5
Millard South 6, Omaha Central 0
Millard West 11, Omaha Northwest 7
Omaha Burke 6, Papillion-La Vista South 2
Omaha Westside 8, Bellevue East 7
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Christian 5, St. Paul/Palmer 3: Blake Boerger had three hits, three runs and six innings of work on the mound for the Crusaders to pick up the victory.
Lincoln Christian 3, St. Paul/Palmer 2: Max Emanuel went six innings on the mound the Crusaders and allowed just three hits while striking out three.
Malcolm 10, Platteview 6: Hayden Frank homered, and Malcolm overcame a 3-0 deficit after the first inning to advance to the EMC championship game.
Norris 10, Blair 0: Kaizer Papenhagen threw a shutout in the five-inning game. Crew Moeller, Bryce Fountain and Kale Fountain all hit doubles for the Titans.
WAHOO/BISHOP NEUMANN/LINCOLN LUTHERAN 11, BEATRICE 5
|Beatrice
|000
|021
|2
|--
|5
|6
|2
|WBNLL
|004
|412
|X
|--
|11
|11
|3
W--Johnston. L--Blackburn. 2B--BEA, Koch, Hamilton; WBNLL, Ohnoutka, Ryan, Booth.
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 15, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 1
|Lincoln Northeast
|100
|00
|--
|1
|5
|3
|Lincoln Southeast
|214
|80
|--
|15
|8
|1
W--Frederick. L--Lemon. 2B--LNE, Troutman; LSE, M. Buettenback.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 5, ST. PAUL/PALMER 3
|St. Paul
|001
|200
|0
|--
|3
|5
|3
|Lincoln Christian
|100
|013
|X
|--
|5
|7
|2
W--Boerger. L--Heater. 2B--SP/P, Peterson, 2; LC, Watson.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 3, ST. PAUL/PALMER 2
|St. Paul/Palmer
|001
|100
|0
|--
|2
|3
|0
|Lincoln Christian
|200
|100
|X
|--
|3
|6
|2
W--Emanuel. L--Mineke.