Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Christian 5-3, St. Paul/Palmer 3-2

Lincoln Southeast 15, Lincoln Northeast 1

TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Malcolm 10, Platteview 6

Wahoo/BN/LL 11, Beatrice 5

OTHER SCHOOLS

Auburn 5, Falls City 1

GACC-SS-WPB 7, South Sioux City 2

Norris 10, Blair 0

Omaha Skutt 20, Mount Michael 15

Thurston-Cuming County 12, Centennial 1

Twin River 9, Fairbury 2

METRO CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Bellevue West 10, Omaha North 0

Creighton Prep 4, Papillion-La Vista 2

Elkhorn South 5, Millard North 1

Gretna 20, Omaha South 5

Millard South 6, Omaha Central 0

Millard West 11, Omaha Northwest 7

Omaha Burke 6, Papillion-La Vista South 2

Omaha Westside 8, Bellevue East 7

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Christian 5, St. Paul/Palmer 3: Blake Boerger had three hits, three runs and six innings of work on the mound for the Crusaders to pick up the victory.

Lincoln Christian 3, St. Paul/Palmer 2: Max Emanuel went six innings on the mound the Crusaders and allowed just three hits while striking out three.

Malcolm 10, Platteview 6: Hayden Frank homered, and Malcolm overcame a 3-0 deficit after the first inning to advance to the EMC championship game.

Norris 10, Blair 0: Kaizer Papenhagen threw a shutout in the five-inning game. Crew Moeller, Bryce Fountain and Kale Fountain all hit doubles for the Titans.

WAHOO/BISHOP NEUMANN/LINCOLN LUTHERAN 11, BEATRICE 5

Beatrice 000 021 2 -- 5 6 2 WBNLL 004 412 X -- 11 11 3

W--Johnston. L--Blackburn. 2B--BEA, Koch, Hamilton; WBNLL, Ohnoutka, Ryan, Booth.

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 15, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 1

Lincoln Northeast 100 00 -- 1 5 3 Lincoln Southeast 214 80 -- 15 8 1

W--Frederick. L--Lemon. 2B--LNE, Troutman; LSE, M. Buettenback.

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 5, ST. PAUL/PALMER 3

St. Paul 001 200 0 -- 3 5 3 Lincoln Christian 100 013 X -- 5 7 2

W--Boerger. L--Heater. 2B--SP/P, Peterson, 2; LC, Watson.

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 3, ST. PAUL/PALMER 2

St. Paul/Palmer 001 100 0 -- 2 3 0 Lincoln Christian 200 100 X -- 3 6 2

W--Emanuel. L--Mineke.