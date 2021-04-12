Prep baseball scores, 4/12

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Pius X 7, Seward 2
Lincoln Southeast 17 Norfolk 6
Lincoln Southwest 5, Columbus 4
OTHER SCHOOLS
Archbishop Bergan 4, Millard South 3
Bellevue West 13, Nebraska City 1
Branched Oak 10, Arlington 1
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 13, Maxwell 1
Elkhorn South 11, Omaha Central 1
GACC-SS-WPB 11, Fort Calhoun 0
Gretna 12, Mount Michael 2
Hastings 5, Kearney 0
Omaha Gross 7, Concordia/BT/OC 6
Papillion-La Vista 7, Millard North 6
Papillion-La Vista South 24, Omaha Bryan 0
Thurston-Cuming County 14, St. Paul/Palmer 8
EASTERN MIDLANDS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Blair 9, Bennington 4
Waverly 4, Elkhorn North 2
Tuesday's games
Waverly at Norris, 5 p.m.
Blair at Elkhorn, 5 p.m.
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Tuesday's games
Nebraska City at Plattsmouth
Platteview at Ralston
HIGHLIGHTS
Bellevue West 13, Nebraska City 1: Sloan Pelican provided Nebraska City's lone run with a home run in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Pioneers were limited to three hits.
Branched Oak 10, Arlington 1: Colby Denhartog went 3-for-5 for Branched Oak with a double and three RBIs. Connor Zegar picked up the win, tossing all seven innings and allowed just three hits while striking out nine.
Lincoln Pius X 7, Seward 2: Jonah Walker went 3-for-3 at the plate for Lincoln Pius X with a double and an RBI. Jase Woita tossed six innings for the Thunderbolts and struck out five while allowing just two hits. Derek Erickson led Seward with two hits and a run scored.
Lincoln Southeast 17, Norfolk 6: Max Buettenback had four hits for Lincoln Southeast and Jack Swanson knocked in four RBIs on two hits. Connor Wilken added two RBIs and home run for the Knights.
Lincoln Southwest 5, Columbus 4: Columbus scored two runs in both the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings, but Lincoln Southwest's Jordan Smith shut the door in relief. Smith finished with five strikeouts over 1 2/3 of work. Joon Dunsmore led the Silver Hawks offense with a double, home run and three RBIs.
Waverly 4, Elkhorn North 2: Waverly scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning off an error to break a 2-2 tie. Payton Engel, who reached on the error, led Waverly with two RBIs and a double.
LINCOLN PIUS X 7, SEWARD 2
|Seward
|000
|000
|2
|--
|2
|6
|1
|Lincoln Pius X
|302
|101
|X
|--
|7
|10
|3
W--Woita. L--Sukup. 2B--SEW, Lyon; LPX, Walker, Moore, Nottleman.
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 17, NORFOLK 6
|Norfolk
|000
|042
|--
|6
|9
|4
|Lincoln Southeast
|240
|128
|--
|17
|19
|2