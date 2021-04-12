 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep baseball scores, 4/12
0 comments
agate

Prep baseball scores, 4/12

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Pius X 7, Seward 2

Lincoln Southeast 17 Norfolk 6

Lincoln Southwest 5, Columbus 4

OTHER SCHOOLS

Archbishop Bergan 4, Millard South 3

Bellevue West 13, Nebraska City 1

Branched Oak 10, Arlington 1

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 13, Maxwell 1

Elkhorn South 11, Omaha Central 1

GACC-SS-WPB 11, Fort Calhoun 0

Gretna 12, Mount Michael 2

Hastings 5, Kearney 0

Omaha Gross 7, Concordia/BT/OC 6

Papillion-La Vista 7, Millard North 6

Papillion-La Vista South 24, Omaha Bryan 0

Thurston-Cuming County 14, St. Paul/Palmer 8

EASTERN MIDLANDS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Blair 9, Bennington 4

Waverly 4, Elkhorn North 2

Tuesday's games

Waverly at Norris, 5 p.m.

Blair at Elkhorn, 5 p.m.

TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Tuesday's games

Nebraska City at Plattsmouth

Platteview at Ralston

HIGHLIGHTS

Bellevue West 13, Nebraska City 1: Sloan Pelican provided Nebraska City's lone run with a home run in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Pioneers were limited to three hits.

Branched Oak 10, Arlington 1: Colby Denhartog went 3-for-5 for Branched Oak with a double and three RBIs. Connor Zegar picked up the win, tossing all seven innings and allowed just three hits while striking out nine.

Lincoln Pius X 7, Seward 2: Jonah Walker went 3-for-3 at the plate for Lincoln Pius X with a double and an RBI. Jase Woita tossed six innings for the Thunderbolts and struck out five while allowing just two hits. Derek Erickson led Seward with two hits and a run scored.

Lincoln Southeast 17, Norfolk 6: Max Buettenback had four hits for Lincoln Southeast and Jack Swanson knocked in four RBIs on two hits. Connor Wilken added two RBIs and home run for the Knights.

Lincoln Southwest 5, Columbus 4: Columbus scored two runs in both the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings, but Lincoln Southwest's Jordan Smith shut the door in relief. Smith finished with five strikeouts over 1 2/3 of work. Joon Dunsmore led the Silver Hawks offense with a double, home run and three RBIs.

Waverly 4, Elkhorn North 2: Waverly scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning off an error to break a 2-2 tie. Payton Engel, who reached on the error, led Waverly with two RBIs and a double.

LINCOLN PIUS X 7, SEWARD 2

Seward  000 000 --
Lincoln Pius X  302 101 --10 

W--Woita. L--Sukup. 2B--SEW, Lyon; LPX, Walker, Moore, Nottleman.

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 17, NORFOLK 6

Norfolk   000 042 --
Lincoln Southeast   240 128 --17 19 

W--Craft. L--Konz. 2B--NOR, Stateler, Price. HR--LSE, Wilken.

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 5, COLUMBUS 4

Lincoln Southwest 1102100--582
Columbus 0000220--440

W--Cox. L--Flyr. S--Smith. 2B--LSW, Johnson Dunsmore; COL, Flyr, Bock. HR--LSW, Merkel, Dunsmore.

High school baseball logo 2014

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News