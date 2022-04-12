Prep baseball scores, 4/12

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Auburn at Lincoln Christian
HAC TOURNAMENT
First-round results
Columbus 2, Grand Island 1
Lincoln North Star 9, Norfolk 1
Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Northeast 5
Lincoln Southwest 11, Lincoln High 0
Quarterfinal results
Kearney 8, Lincoln Pius X 7
Lincoln East 8, Columbus 2
Lincoln Southeast 7, Lincoln North Star 6
Lincoln Southwest 12, Fremont 0
Consolation games
Lincoln High vs. Norfolk
Grand Island vs. Lincoln Northeast
Wednesday's games
At Den Hartog Field
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, noon
Kearney vs. Lincoln Southeast, 3 p.m.
Championship, 30 minutes after second semifinal
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 12, Seward 5
Bellevue West at Omaha Westside
Creighton Prep at Elkhorn South
Crete at Central City/Fullerton/Centura
Falls City 13, Horton, Kan. 0
Millard West at Millard South
Omaha Benson at Malcolm
Omaha Central 7, Omaha Northwest 3
Omaha Gross 14, Omaha South 1
Omaha Roncalli at South Sioux City
Omaha Skutt 14, Concordia/BT/OC 4
Papillion-La Vista at Bellevue East
Papillion-La Vista South 15, Gretna 3
Platte Valley at Fort Calhoun
Raymond Central 11, GACC-SS-WPB 1
St. Paul/Palmer at Twin River
Thurston-Cuming County at Wayne
EMC TOURNAMENT
Elkhorn at Norris
Elkhorn North at Bennington
TRAILBLAZER TOURNAMENT
Nebraska City at Beatrice
Wahoo/BN/LL at Ralston, ppd. to April 13
HIGHLIGHTS
Adams Central 12, Seward 5: The Bluejays jumped out to a 4-0 lead early before the Patriots scored 12 straight. Parker Hammond led Seward with two hits and three RBIs.
Raymond Central 11, GACC-SS-WPB 1: Colby Den Hartog struck out 10 in a one-run complete game while driving in three runs to lead the Mustangs.