 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Prep baseball scores, 4/12

  • Updated
  • 0

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Auburn at Lincoln Christian

HAC TOURNAMENT

First-round results

Columbus 2, Grand Island 1 

Lincoln North Star 9, Norfolk 1 

Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Northeast 5

Lincoln Southwest 11, Lincoln High 0 

Quarterfinal results

Kearney 8, Lincoln Pius X 7

Lincoln East 8, Columbus 2

Lincoln Southeast 7, Lincoln North Star 6

Lincoln Southwest 12, Fremont 0

Consolation games

Lincoln High vs. Norfolk

Grand Island vs. Lincoln Northeast

People are also reading…

Wednesday's games

At Den Hartog Field

Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, noon

Kearney vs. Lincoln Southeast, 3 p.m.

Championship, 30 minutes after second semifinal

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 12, Seward 5

Bellevue West at Omaha Westside

Creighton Prep at Elkhorn South

Crete at Central City/Fullerton/Centura

Falls City 13, Horton, Kan. 0

Millard West at Millard South

Omaha Benson at Malcolm

Omaha Central 7, Omaha Northwest 3

Omaha Gross 14, Omaha South 1

Omaha Roncalli at South Sioux City

Omaha Skutt 14, Concordia/BT/OC 4

Papillion-La Vista at Bellevue East

Papillion-La Vista South 15, Gretna 3

Platte Valley at Fort Calhoun

Raymond Central 11, GACC-SS-WPB 1

St. Paul/Palmer at Twin River

Thurston-Cuming County at Wayne

EMC TOURNAMENT

Elkhorn at Norris

Elkhorn North at Bennington

TRAILBLAZER TOURNAMENT

Nebraska City at Beatrice

Wahoo/BN/LL at Ralston, ppd. to April 13

HIGHLIGHTS

Adams Central 12, Seward 5: The Bluejays jumped out to a 4-0 lead early before the Patriots scored 12 straight. Parker Hammond led Seward with two hits and three RBIs.

Raymond Central 11, GACC-SS-WPB 1: Colby Den Hartog struck out 10 in a one-run complete game while driving in three runs to lead the Mustangs.

High school baseball logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News