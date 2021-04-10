 Skip to main content
Prep baseball scores, 4/10
agate

Prep baseball scores, 4/10

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Columbus 5, Lincoln High 1

Columbus 3, Lincoln North Star 1

Grand Island at Lincoln Northeast

Kearney 13, Lincoln High 1

Lincoln Christian at South Sioux City

Lincoln North Star 2, Kearney 1

Lincoln Southeast at Omaha Central

Papillion-La Vista South at Lincoln Northeast

Seward vs. Lincoln Christian

FRANK RYAN INVITATIONAL

7th: Papillion-La Vista vs. Millard West

5th: Lincoln Southwest 5, Lincoln East 2

3rd: Millard North vs. Elkhorn

1st: Omaha Westside vs. Millard South

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central at Mount Michael

Archbishop Bergan at Omaha Skutt

Arlington at Omaha South

Beatrice 7, Platte Valley 1

Bellevue East 12, Omaha Bryan 2

Bennington 7, Crete 0

Blair at Wayne

Creighton Prep at Oak Park, Kan.

Creighton Prep 12, Staley, Kan. 2

Elkhorn North at Adams Central

Elkhorn North 10, Mount Michael 4

GACC-SS-WPB at St. Paul/Palmer

Hastings 6, Norfolk 0

Nebraska City at Omaha North

Norris at Platteview

Omaha Burke at Bellevue West

Papillion-La Vista South vs. Grand Island

Ralston 3, Waverly 2

Seward 6, South Sioux City 3

HIGHLIGHTS

Bennington 7, Crete 0: Owen Douglas, Mitchell Andersen and AJ Parrish combined to strike out 16 while limiting Crete to one hit.

Columbus 3, Lincoln North Star 1: Colin Flyr hit a key two-run hit in the second inning while Jarrett Bell struck out 13 in a complete-game effort for Columbus. Conner Eitzman had two hits for North Star.

Kearney 13, Lincoln High 1: The Bearcats scored eight runs in the first inning to take control, and Cale Conrad had three hits. Boston Workman doubled for the Links.

Seward 6, South Sioux City 3: Derek Erickson went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Seward scored four runs in the fourth inning.

