Prep baseball scores, 4/10

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Columbus 5, Lincoln High 1
Columbus 3, Lincoln North Star 1
Grand Island at Lincoln Northeast
Kearney 13, Lincoln High 1
Lincoln Christian at South Sioux City
Lincoln North Star 2, Kearney 1
Lincoln Southeast at Omaha Central
Papillion-La Vista South at Lincoln Northeast
Seward vs. Lincoln Christian
FRANK RYAN INVITATIONAL
7th: Papillion-La Vista vs. Millard West
5th: Lincoln Southwest 5, Lincoln East 2
3rd: Millard North vs. Elkhorn
1st: Omaha Westside vs. Millard South
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central at Mount Michael
Archbishop Bergan at Omaha Skutt
Arlington at Omaha South
Beatrice 7, Platte Valley 1
Bellevue East 12, Omaha Bryan 2
Bennington 7, Crete 0
Blair at Wayne
Creighton Prep at Oak Park, Kan.
Creighton Prep 12, Staley, Kan. 2
Elkhorn North at Adams Central
Elkhorn North 10, Mount Michael 4
GACC-SS-WPB at St. Paul/Palmer
GACC-SS-WPB at St. Paul/Palmer
Hastings 6, Norfolk 0
Nebraska City at Omaha North
Norris at Platteview
Omaha Burke at Bellevue West
Papillion-La Vista South vs. Grand Island
Ralston 3, Waverly 2
Seward 6, South Sioux City 3
HIGHLIGHTS
Bennington 7, Crete 0: Owen Douglas, Mitchell Andersen and AJ Parrish combined to strike out 16 while limiting Crete to one hit.
Columbus 3, Lincoln North Star 1: Colin Flyr hit a key two-run hit in the second inning while Jarrett Bell struck out 13 in a complete-game effort for Columbus. Conner Eitzman had two hits for North Star.