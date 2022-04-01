Prep baseball scores, 4/1

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Elkhorn 9, Wahoo/BN/LL 0

Lincoln High 14, Omaha Bryan 4

Lincoln Southeast 20, Elkhorn North 10

Lincoln Southwest 11-, Papillion-La Vista 6-

Omaha Roncalli 6, Lincoln Christian 4

Omaha South 4, Lincoln High 3

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bellevue East 8, Omaha North 5

Crete 4, Wayne 2

Creighton Prep 5, St. Louis, Mo. 2

Gretna 15, Millard South 8

Hastings 9, Ralston 0

Malcolm 17, Twin River 3

Millard North 3, Omaha Westside 2

Millard West 16, Elkhorn South 0

Mount Michael 6, Omaha Gross 1

Norris 13, Blair 12

Omaha Central 23, Omaha Bryan 0

Omaha Northwest 5, Omaha North 4

Plattsmouth 7, Falls City 0

Platte Valley 11, Auburn 1

Waverly 10, Beatrice 9

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Southwest 11, Papillion-La Vista 6: Taiyo Takahashi and Blake Waring each had three hits and two RBIs apiece to lead the Silver Hawks. Jack Shaffer added two his and two RBIs for Southwest.

Malcolm 17, Twin River 3: Mason Wisnieski, a freshman, went 5-for-5 at the plate with two doubles, eight RBIs and hit a grand slam for his first career home run. Wisnieski also found pitched an inning.

Omaha Roncalli 6, Lincoln Christian 4: Ethan Sayer went the distance on the mound for the Crusaders, striking out five and added two hits and two RBIs. Tysen Workman provided the Crusaders with a three-hit performance also.

Norris 13, Blair 12: Carson Baker laced a 1-0 count for a walk-off, RBI single and Kale Fountain drove in four runs for the Class B No. 2 Titans.

Elkhorn 9, Wahoo/BN/LL 0: Wahoo/BN/LL was limited to just two hits off the arm of Elkhorn's Ben Ayala. Ayala struck out eight for the Antlers. Owen Hancock and Carson Oerman each had a hit for the Warriors.

