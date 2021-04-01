Prep baseball scores, 4/1

Thurston-Cuming County 12, Omaha North 2

Waverly 8, Blair 4

Wayne 24, Crete 4

HIGHLIGHTS

Columbus 3, Norris 2: Taden Bell struck out 10 and only gave up two runs in six-plus innings for the Discoverers. Ryan Gouldin hit a two-run homer for the Titans.

Lincoln East 14, Kearney 4: Keegan Brink hit a two-run homer and an RBI double to highlight the Spartans' big day at the plate. Keinan Lentell added three hits for East.

Lincoln Pius X 2, Creighton Prep 1: Thunderbolt pinch hitter Andrew Foley drew a walk-off hit by pitch. Sam Ojeda threw four strikeouts in six innings of work, while only giving up three hits and one run for Pius.

Lincoln Southwest 12, Norfolk 5: Blake Waring led the Silver Hawks with a triple and a three-run home run. Andrew Bohrer also had a home run on the afternoon for Southwest.

Omaha Westside 4, Lincoln Southeast 2: Cole Payton slapped a double and triple and finished with two RBIs for the Warriors. Will Jesske led the Knights with two hits.