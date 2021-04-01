Prep baseball scores, 4/1

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East 14, Kearney 4
Lincoln Pius X 2, Creighton Prep 1, 10 inn.
Lincoln Southwest 12-x, Norfolk 5-x
Omaha Westside 4, Lincoln Southeast 2
Ralston 12, Lincoln Northeast 2
OTHER SCHOOLS
Beatrice 5, Elkhorn North 4
Bennington 5, Bellevue East 1
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 10, Adams Central 0
Columbus 3-x, Norris 2-x
Concordia/BT/OC 22, Omaha Bryan 1
Falls City at Holton, Kan.
Fort Calhoun 15, Arlington 5
Gretna 11, Omaha Northwest 1
Millard North 12, Grand Island 2
Papillion-La Vista at Millard South
Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha Burke
Platte Valley 11, DC West 0
Platteview at Seward
Plattsmouth 6, Auburn 2
Thurston-Cuming County 12, Omaha North 2
Waverly 8, Blair 4
Wayne 24, Crete 4
HIGHLIGHTS
Columbus 3, Norris 2: Taden Bell struck out 10 and only gave up two runs in six-plus innings for the Discoverers. Ryan Gouldin hit a two-run homer for the Titans.
Lincoln East 14, Kearney 4: Keegan Brink hit a two-run homer and an RBI double to highlight the Spartans' big day at the plate. Keinan Lentell added three hits for East.
Lincoln Pius X 2, Creighton Prep 1: Thunderbolt pinch hitter Andrew Foley drew a walk-off hit by pitch. Sam Ojeda threw four strikeouts in six innings of work, while only giving up three hits and one run for Pius.
Lincoln Southwest 12, Norfolk 5: Blake Waring led the Silver Hawks with a triple and a three-run home run. Andrew Bohrer also had a home run on the afternoon for Southwest.
Omaha Westside 4, Lincoln Southeast 2: Cole Payton slapped a double and triple and finished with two RBIs for the Warriors. Will Jesske led the Knights with two hits.
Plattsmouth 6, Auburn 2: Ethan Coleman finished with two hits and two RBIs for the Blue Devils. Brody Darnell led the Bulldogs with two hits and a RBI.
Ralston 12, Lincoln Northeast 2: Nolan Sailors led the Rams with two triples and three RBIs. Logan Hunt and Dakota Hunt each had a RBI for the Rockets.
Waverly 8, Blair 4: The Vikings scored seven of their eight runs in the first three innings. Payton Engel led Waverly with three hits, two doubles, five RBIs and two runs scored.
Wayne 24, Crete 4: Reid Korth finished the afternoon with four RBIs on three hits, while also scoring three runs for the Blue Devils. Wayne scored 12 runs in the first inning.