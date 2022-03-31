Prep baseball scores, 3/31

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Christian 5, Fairbury 2

Lincoln East 12, Kearney 2

Lincoln Northeast at Ralston, ppd.

Norfolk at Lincoln Southwest (DH)

Omaha Westside at Lincoln Southeast

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bellevue East at Bennington

Bellevue West 5, Omaha Roncalli 4

Central City/Fullerton/Centura at Adams Central

Elkhorn North 2, Beatrice 1

Fort Calhoun at Arlington

Holton, Kan. at Falls City

Norris 6, Columbus 5

Omaha Burke at Papillion-La Vista South

Plattsmouth 11, Auburn 1

Platte Valley at DC West

Platteview 9, Seward 0

Waverly 7, Blair 4

HIGHLIGHTS

Elkhorn North 2, Beatrice 1: Colin Nowaczyk pitched four innings without allowing an earned run, striking out seven for the Wolves. Austn Burroughs doubled for the Orangemen.

Lincoln Christian 5, Fairbury 2: Tysen Workman went 2-for-3 with the go-ahead two-run triple with two outs in the ninth, while locking up the save on the mound to lead the Crusaders. Jake Watson pitched five innings and struck out six for Christian.

Norris 6, Columbus 5: Eaden Holt led the Titans with three hits, who jumped out to a quick six-run lead before the Discoverers came back. Colton Wahlstrom pitched four innings of scoreless ball for Norris.

Plattsmouth 11, Auburn 1: Gabe Villamonte struck out seven for the Blue Devils and held the Auburn offense quiet, with just a pair of baserunners. He also had two hits. Landon Casey homered for the Bulldogs.

Platteview 9, Seward 0: Cody Metzger limited the Bluejays to just two hits on the afternoon, striking out nine in the shutout. Ryley Hain and Carter Ernesti had the base hits for Seward.

Waverly 7, Blair 4: James Van Cleave led the Vikings with 10 strikeouts on the mound, and gave up just one earned run. Wyatt Fanning had two hits and drove in a run for Waverly as well.

