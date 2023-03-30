Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East 10, Kearney 8
Lincoln Southeast 5, Omaha Westside 0
Lincoln Southwest 15, Norfolk 3
Wahoo/BN/LL 10, Fairbury 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 4, Central City/Fullerton/Centura 0
Arlington 4, Fort Calhoun 2
Beatrice 2, Elkhorn North 1
Bellevue East 12, Bennington 2
DC West 4, Platte Valley 2
Elkhorn South 21, Omaha South 1
Fremont 11, Millard North 7
Gretna 5, Papillion-La Vista 1
Malcolm 14, Nebraska City 2
Millard South 21, Omaha Buena Vista 1
Norris 2, Columbus 1
Omaha North 12, Thurston-Cuming County 2
Papillion-La Vista South 20, Omaha Benson 1
Plattsmouth 17, Auburn 0
Seward 8, Platteview 1
Wayne 12, South Sioux City 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln East 10, Kearney 8: AJ Evasco led the Spartans with three hits including a two-run homer and a triple.
Lincoln Southeast 5, Omaha Westside 0: Will Genthe threw a complete game shutout with five strikeouts for the Knights.
Lincoln Southwest 15, Norfolk 3: Taiyo Takahashi had a game-high four RBIs and scored four runs for the Silver Hawks.
Wahoo/BN/LL 10, Fairbury 0: The Warriors scored five runs in the sixth inning to pull away.
LINCOLN EAST 10, KEARNEY 8
|Kearney
|020
|040
|2
|--
|8
|12
|3
|Lincoln East
|410
|104
|x
|--
|10
|9
|0
W--Johnson. L--Poppe. 2B--KEA, Foster 2, Novacek, Skala, Burns. 3B--LE, Evasco. HR--LE, Gaines, Evasco.
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 5, OMAHA WESTSIDE 0
|Lincoln Southeast
|005
|000
|0
|--
|5
|4
|0
|Omaha Westside
|000
|000
|0
|--
|0
|2
|1
W--Genthe. L--M. Coughlin. 2B--LSE, Clauss, Buettenback.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 15, NORFOLK 3
|Lincoln Southwest
|221
|024
|4
|--
|15
|16
|1
|Norfolk
|002
|100
|0
|--
|3
|9
|3
W--Chamberlain. L--Waldow. 2B--LSW, Harmes, Baete, Takahashi, Chamberlain; NOR, Sullivan, Anderson. 3B--LSW, Bruns.
WAHOO/BN/LL 10, FAIRBURY 0
|Fairbury
|000
|000
|--
|0
|Wahoo/BN/LL
|102
|025
|--
|10