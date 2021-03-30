 Skip to main content
Prep baseball scores, 3/30
agate

Prep baseball scores, 3/30

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Elkhorn 14, Lincoln Northeast 1

Lincoln High 12, Crete 6

Lincoln Pius X 5, Omaha Gross 4

Lincoln Southwest 3, Lincoln Southeast 2

Nebraska City 8, Wahoo/BN/LL 6

Omaha South 5, Lincoln Christian 2

OTHER SCHOOLS

Arlington 9, Thurston-Cuming County 2

Beatrice 21, Fairbury 3

Bennington 8, Fort Calhoun 6

Columbus 2, Kearney 1 

Elkhorn North 7, Omaha Roncalli 5

Hastings 9, Central City/Fullerton/Centura 0

Millard North 19, Omaha Northwest 8

Millard South 12, Omaha Central 1 

Millard West 8, Omaha Skutt 6

Norris 13, Adams Central 0 

Omaha Burke 16, Omaha Bryan 6

Papillion-La Vista 6, Gretna 3

Papillion-La Vista South 5, Creighton Prep 3  

Platteview 18, Ralston 2

Plattsmouth 8, Blair 7

Seward 8, Platte Valley 5

South Sioux City 7, Mount Michael 6 

Waverly 13, Branched Oak 4

Wayne 17, DC West 1

HIGHLIGHTS

Elkhorn 14, Lincoln Northeast 1: Drew Christo hit a grand slam and threw five one-hit innings to lead the Antlers. Jacob Stroh had a triple for the Rockets.

Lincoln High 12, Crete 6: Chase Martin went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and pitched two innings of relief to lead the Links. Garrett Salisbury knocked in a run and struck out seven in his start. 

Lincoln Pius X 5, Omaha Gross 4: Colby Chapelle scored on an error in the fifth inning for the game-winning run. Josh Moore led the Thunderbolt offense hitting a two-run double. 

Nebraska City 8, Wahoo/BN/LL 6: Nebraska City's Clay Stovall had three hits and three RBIs as the Pioneers scored four runs each in the fourth and fifth innings after trailing 6-0.

Omaha South 5, Lincoln Christian 2: Josue Lopez had two hits and his RBI single started a three-run second inning for the Packers. Hank Ball had two hits and an RBI for Christian.

Seward 8, Platte Valley 5: Colton Meyer went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs to lead the Bluejays. Hayden Lewis homered for Platte Valley.

Waverly 13, Branched Oak 4: Waverly's Payton Engel had a game-high five RBIs while the Vikings used a eight-run fifth inning to pull away from the Bucks. 

ELKHORN 14, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 1 

Lincoln Northeast   00010 --
Elkhorn   205  16 --14 

W--Christo. L--Lodge. 3B--LNE, Stroh. HR--ELK, Christo, Gutschow.

LINCOLN HIGH 12, CRETE 6

Crete 2003001--683
Lincoln High 224400x--1293

W--Salisbury. L--Dittmer. 2B--Crete, Brink; Lincoln High, Martin, Salisbury.

LINCOLN PIUS X 5, OMAHA GROSS 4

Omaha Gross 1011100--461
Lincoln Pius X 013010x--542

W--Medinger. L--McElmeel. 2B--Gross, Monico; Pius X, Moore.

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 3, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 2 

Lincoln Southwest 010 200 --
Lincoln Southeast  010 100 --

W--Cox. L--Pfundt. S--Smith. 2B--LSW, Merkel, Petersen; LSE, Jesske.

NEBRASKA CITY 8, WAHOO/BN/LL 6

Wahoo/BN/LL 4200000--692
Nebraska City 0004400--891

W--Kreifel. L--Stuhr. S--Coyle. 2B--W/BN/LL, Nelson, Raabe; NC, Pelican, Stovall, Tesarek.

OMAHA SOUTH 5, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 2

Lincoln Christian 1001000--245
Omaha South 030011x--5101

W--Teeters. L--Bingham. 

High school baseball logo 2014

 

