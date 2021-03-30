Prep baseball scores, 3/30

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Elkhorn 14, Lincoln Northeast 1
Lincoln High 12, Crete 6
Lincoln Pius X 5, Omaha Gross 4
Lincoln Southwest 3, Lincoln Southeast 2
Nebraska City 8, Wahoo/BN/LL 6
Omaha South 5, Lincoln Christian 2
OTHER SCHOOLS
Arlington 9, Thurston-Cuming County 2
Beatrice 21, Fairbury 3
Bennington 8, Fort Calhoun 6
Columbus 2, Kearney 1
Elkhorn North 7, Omaha Roncalli 5
Hastings 9, Central City/Fullerton/Centura 0
Millard North 19, Omaha Northwest 8
Millard South 12, Omaha Central 1
Millard West 8, Omaha Skutt 6
Norris 13, Adams Central 0
Omaha Burke 16, Omaha Bryan 6
Papillion-La Vista 6, Gretna 3
Papillion-La Vista South 5, Creighton Prep 3
Platteview 18, Ralston 2
Plattsmouth 8, Blair 7
Seward 8, Platte Valley 5
South Sioux City 7, Mount Michael 6
Waverly 13, Branched Oak 4
Wayne 17, DC West 1
HIGHLIGHTS
Elkhorn 14, Lincoln Northeast 1: Drew Christo hit a grand slam and threw five one-hit innings to lead the Antlers. Jacob Stroh had a triple for the Rockets.
Lincoln High 12, Crete 6: Chase Martin went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and pitched two innings of relief to lead the Links. Garrett Salisbury knocked in a run and struck out seven in his start.
Lincoln Pius X 5, Omaha Gross 4: Colby Chapelle scored on an error in the fifth inning for the game-winning run. Josh Moore led the Thunderbolt offense hitting a two-run double.
Nebraska City 8, Wahoo/BN/LL 6: Nebraska City's Clay Stovall had three hits and three RBIs as the Pioneers scored four runs each in the fourth and fifth innings after trailing 6-0.
Omaha South 5, Lincoln Christian 2: Josue Lopez had two hits and his RBI single started a three-run second inning for the Packers. Hank Ball had two hits and an RBI for Christian.
Seward 8, Platte Valley 5: Colton Meyer went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs to lead the Bluejays. Hayden Lewis homered for Platte Valley.
Waverly 13, Branched Oak 4: Waverly's Payton Engel had a game-high five RBIs while the Vikings used a eight-run fifth inning to pull away from the Bucks.
ELKHORN 14, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 1
|Lincoln Northeast
|000
|10
|--
|1
|1
|3
|Elkhorn
|205
|16
|--
|14
|8
|0
W--Christo. L--Lodge. 3B--LNE, Stroh. HR--ELK, Christo, Gutschow.
LINCOLN HIGH 12, CRETE 6
|Crete
|200
|300
|1
|--
|6
|8
|3
|Lincoln High
|224
|400
|x
|--
|12
|9
|3
W--Salisbury. L--Dittmer. 2B--Crete, Brink; Lincoln High, Martin, Salisbury.
LINCOLN PIUS X 5, OMAHA GROSS 4
|Omaha Gross
|101
|110
|0
|--
|4
|6
|1
|Lincoln Pius X
|013
|010
|x
|--
|5
|4
|2
W--Medinger. L--McElmeel. 2B--Gross, Monico; Pius X, Moore.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 3, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 2
|Lincoln Southwest
|010
|200
|0
|--
|3
|6
|0
|Lincoln Southeast
|010
|100
|0
|--
|2
|5
|1
W--Cox. L--Pfundt. S--Smith. 2B--LSW, Merkel, Petersen; LSE, Jesske.
NEBRASKA CITY 8, WAHOO/BN/LL 6