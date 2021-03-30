Prep baseball scores, 3/30

Platteview 18, Ralston 2

Plattsmouth 8, Blair 7

Seward 8, Platte Valley 5

South Sioux City 7, Mount Michael 6

Waverly 13, Branched Oak 4

Wayne 17, DC West 1

HIGHLIGHTS

Elkhorn 14, Lincoln Northeast 1: Drew Christo hit a grand slam and threw five one-hit innings to lead the Antlers. Jacob Stroh had a triple for the Rockets.

Lincoln High 12, Crete 6: Chase Martin went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and pitched two innings of relief to lead the Links. Garrett Salisbury knocked in a run and struck out seven in his start.

Lincoln Pius X 5, Omaha Gross 4: Colby Chapelle scored on an error in the fifth inning for the game-winning run. Josh Moore led the Thunderbolt offense hitting a two-run double.

Nebraska City 8, Wahoo/BN/LL 6: Nebraska City's Clay Stovall had three hits and three RBIs as the Pioneers scored four runs each in the fourth and fifth innings after trailing 6-0.