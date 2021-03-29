Prep baseball scores, 3/29

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East 11, Grand Island 1
Lincoln High 11-x, Norfolk 9-x
Lincoln North Star 17, Lincoln Northeast 9
Lincoln Pius X at Norris
Lincoln Southwest 9, Archbishop Bergan 3
Wahoo/BN/LL 12, Lincoln Christian 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Beatrice 10, Seward 0
Bennington at Platteview
Bellevue West 16, Omaha Bryan 2
Blair 4, Omaha Roncalli 3
Concordia/BT/CC 12, Thurston-Cuming County 2
DC West at Fort Calhoun
Elkhorn 9, Waverly 5
GACC-SS-WPB at Arlington
Gretna 19, Bellevue East 4
Millard South 13, Elkhorn South 8
Millard West 13-18, Lee's Summit West, Mo. 3-6
Mount Michael 8, Plattsmouth 2
Omaha Central 13, Omaha North 3
Omaha Gross 14, South Sioux City 6
Omaha South at Papillion-La Vista South
Omaha Westside at Creighton Prep
Ralston 15, Branched Oak 4
HIGHLIGHTS
Beatrice 10, Seward 0: Will Reimer tossed five innings for Beatrice and allowed just one hit while striking out nine. Adam Deboer, Tucker Timmerman and Brody Nelson each had two hits apiece for the Orangemen. Gavin Sukup recorded the only hit for Seward while Zac Tonninges and Derek Erickson reached on walks.
Elkhorn 9, Waverly 5: Elkhorn broke a 4-4 tie in the third inning with five runs over the next four innings to pull away. Zane Schawang scored three runs for Waverly and Wyatt Fanning collected two hits.
Lincoln East 11, Grand Island 1: Brayan Van Meter went 3-for-3 at the plate and added three RBIs in Lincoln East's offensive performance. No Spartan collected an extra base hit, but recorded seven stolen bases including three from Van Meter. Sam Wragge went all five innings for Lincoln East on the mound and recorded seven strikeouts.
Lincoln High 11, Norfolk 9: Chase Martin walked three times and scored three runs for Lincoln High. The Links benefited from six walks, while only mustering six hits. Martin also picked up the save in relief. Carson Dutter also had four RBIs for Lincoln High, going 2-for-3.
Lincoln Southwest 9, Archbishop Bergan 3: Max Peterson went 4-for-5 at the plate for Lincoln Southwest with a double and two home runs to finish with four RBIs in his offensive output. Etham Morrow added a 3-for-3 performance with an RBI for the Silver Hawks.
Ralston 15, Branched Oak 4: Travis Nelson collected three hits out of the leadoff spot for Branched Oak. Rylan Stover added two hits for the Bucks. Nelson added a double to his performance, but Ralston's Nolan Sailors finished with three doubles and four RBIs.