Prep baseball scores, 3/29

Omaha Gross 14, South Sioux City 6

Omaha South at Papillion-La Vista South

Omaha Westside at Creighton Prep

Ralston 15, Branched Oak 4

HIGHLIGHTS

Beatrice 10, Seward 0: Will Reimer tossed five innings for Beatrice and allowed just one hit while striking out nine. Adam Deboer, Tucker Timmerman and Brody Nelson each had two hits apiece for the Orangemen. Gavin Sukup recorded the only hit for Seward while Zac Tonninges and Derek Erickson reached on walks.

Elkhorn 9, Waverly 5: Elkhorn broke a 4-4 tie in the third inning with five runs over the next four innings to pull away. Zane Schawang scored three runs for Waverly and Wyatt Fanning collected two hits.

Lincoln East 11, Grand Island 1: Brayan Van Meter went 3-for-3 at the plate and added three RBIs in Lincoln East's offensive performance. No Spartan collected an extra base hit, but recorded seven stolen bases including three from Van Meter. Sam Wragge went all five innings for Lincoln East on the mound and recorded seven strikeouts.