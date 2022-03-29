Prep baseball scores, 3/29

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Crete 9, Lincoln High 8
Lincoln Christian 5, Omaha South 0
Lincoln Northeast 13, Elkhorn 12
Lincoln Southwest 13, Lincoln Southeast 3
Nebraska City 7, Wahoo/BN/LL 5, 14 inn.
Omaha Gross 11, Lincoln Pius X 1
OTHER SCHOOLS
Arlington 19, Thurston-Cuming County 9
Beatrice 24, Fairbury 1
Bennington 12, Fort Calhoun 2
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 3, Hastings 0
Creighton Prep 14, Papillion-La Vista South 2
Elkhorn North 15, Omaha Roncalli 5
Gretna 3, Papillion-La Vista 2
People are also reading…
Millard North 24, Omaha Northwest 1
Millard South 10, Omaha Central 0
Mount Michael 10, South Sioux City 0
Norris 16, Adams Central 2
Omaha Burke 24, Omaha Bryan 0
Omaha Skutt 2, Millard West 1
Ralston 11, Platteview 5
Seward 5, Platte Valley 4
Twin River 16, Omaha Benson 1
Waverly 9, Raymond Central 5
Wayne 6, DC West 4
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Northeast 13, Elkhorn 12: Tristan Brandt's two-run hit capped a five-run seventh inning to lead the Rockets to a walk-off win. Brandt finished with four RBIs and Jacob Stroh added two RBIs and a double.
Lincoln Christian 5, Omaha South 0: Andrew Johnson limited Omaha South to just two hits and struck out eightover five innings for Lincoln Christian. Teddy Ball added one hit, a walk and two RBIs for the Crusaders.
Omaha Gross 11, Lincoln Pius X 1: Tyrus Petsche doubled and had an RBI to lead Pius X.
Nebraska City 7, Wahoo/LL/BN 5, 14 inn.: Trent Barry scored five times and collected three hits for Wahoo/LL/BN in the 14 inning thriller. Jackson Masek added two RBIs for the Warriors.
Crete 9, Lincoln High 8: The Links took an 8-7 lead in the top of the seventh inning with a six-run outburst, but Crete answered with two runs for the walk-off win. Colton Homolka had the game-winning hit. Jack Harris homered for the Links, while Braden Schmeckpeper and Conner Lomax each doubled and tripled for Crete.
Beatrice 24, Fairbury 1: Austin Burroughs had three hits, including a grand slam and knocked in seven runs to lead the Orangemen. Beatrice scored 10 runs in the first inning and added 13 more in the third.
Norris 16, Adams Central 2: Codey Behrends doubled twice and Carson Baker knocked in four RBIs for the Titans. Norris scored 13 runs between the third and fourth innings.
Waverly 9, Raymond Central 5: Jarrett Ballinger, Payton Engel and Trey Jackson all knocked in two RBIs for Waverly. Colby DenHartog led Raymond Central with three hits and two RBIs.
Seward 5, Platte Valley 4: Trevor Ruth walked off Platte Valley with a bases-loaded walk. Seward scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning.
CRETE 9, LINCOLN HIGH 8
|Lincoln High
|010
|100
|6
|--
|8
|10
|0
|Crete
|101
|131
|2
|--
|9
|16
|2
W--Crumbliss. L--Gable. 2B--LH, Pierson, Warren, Koch; CRE, Schmeckpeper, Lomax. 3B--CRE, Schmeckpeper, Lomax, Crumbliss. HR--LH, Harris.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 5, OMAHA SOUTH 0
|Omaha South
|000
|000
|0
|--
|0
|2
|4
|Lincoln Christian
|030
|020
|X
|--
|5
|5
|0
W--Johnson. L--Hodoly. 2B--LC, Svoboda. 3B--OS, Hodoly.
LINCOLN NORTHEAST 13, ELKHORN 12
|Elkhorn
|002
|037
|0
|--
|12
|14
|6
|Lincoln Northeast
|213
|002
|5
|--
|13
|11
|7
W--Moorehouse. L--Stanley. 2B--ELK, Fedde, Reynolds; LNE, Stroh.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 13, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 3
|Lincoln Southeast
|020
|10-
|-
|--
|3
|2
|1
|Lincoln Southwest
|013
|09-
|-
|--
|13
|9
|1
W--Chamberlain. L--Avila.
NEBRASKA CITY 7, WAHOO/LL/BN 5, 14 inn.
|Nebraska City
|000
|022
|100
|000
|02
|--
|7
|9
|5
|Wahoo/LL/BN
|001
|022
|000
|000
|00
|--
|5
|12
|9
W--Tesarek. L--Tarzian. 2B--WLLBN, Barry 2, Williams. 3B--NC, Holman.
OMAHA GROSS 11, LINCOLN PIUS X 1
|Lincoln Pius X
|000
|01
|--
|1
|4
|3
|Omaha Gross
|500
|402
|--
|11
|12
|0
W--Capace. L--Walker. 2B--LPX, Petsche.