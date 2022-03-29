Prep baseball scores, 3/29

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Crete 9, Lincoln High 8

Lincoln Christian 5, Omaha South 0

Lincoln Northeast 13, Elkhorn 12

Lincoln Southwest 13, Lincoln Southeast 3

Nebraska City 7, Wahoo/BN/LL 5, 14 inn.

Omaha Gross 11, Lincoln Pius X 1

OTHER SCHOOLS

Arlington 19, Thurston-Cuming County 9

Beatrice 24, Fairbury 1

Bennington 12, Fort Calhoun 2

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 3, Hastings 0

Creighton Prep 14, Papillion-La Vista South 2

Elkhorn North 15, Omaha Roncalli 5

Gretna 3, Papillion-La Vista 2

Millard North 24, Omaha Northwest 1

Millard South 10, Omaha Central 0

Mount Michael 10, South Sioux City 0

Norris 16, Adams Central 2

Omaha Burke 24, Omaha Bryan 0

Omaha Skutt 2, Millard West 1

Ralston 11, Platteview 5

Seward 5, Platte Valley 4

Twin River 16, Omaha Benson 1

Waverly 9, Raymond Central 5

Wayne 6, DC West 4

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Northeast 13, Elkhorn 12: Tristan Brandt's two-run hit capped a five-run seventh inning to lead the Rockets to a walk-off win. Brandt finished with four RBIs and Jacob Stroh added two RBIs and a double.

Lincoln Christian 5, Omaha South 0: Andrew Johnson limited Omaha South to just two hits and struck out eightover five innings for Lincoln Christian. Teddy Ball added one hit, a walk and two RBIs for the Crusaders.

Omaha Gross 11, Lincoln Pius X 1: Tyrus Petsche doubled and had an RBI to lead Pius X.

Nebraska City 7, Wahoo/LL/BN 5, 14 inn.: Trent Barry scored five times and collected three hits for Wahoo/LL/BN in the 14 inning thriller. Jackson Masek added two RBIs for the Warriors.

Crete 9, Lincoln High 8: The Links took an 8-7 lead in the top of the seventh inning with a six-run outburst, but Crete answered with two runs for the walk-off win. Colton Homolka had the game-winning hit. Jack Harris homered for the Links, while Braden Schmeckpeper and Conner Lomax each doubled and tripled for Crete.

Beatrice 24, Fairbury 1: Austin Burroughs had three hits, including a grand slam and knocked in seven runs to lead the Orangemen. Beatrice scored 10 runs in the first inning and added 13 more in the third.

Norris 16, Adams Central 2: Codey Behrends doubled twice and Carson Baker knocked in four RBIs for the Titans. Norris scored 13 runs between the third and fourth innings.

Waverly 9, Raymond Central 5: Jarrett Ballinger, Payton Engel and Trey Jackson all knocked in two RBIs for Waverly. Colby DenHartog led Raymond Central with three hits and two RBIs.

Seward 5, Platte Valley 4: Trevor Ruth walked off Platte Valley with a bases-loaded walk. Seward scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning.

CRETE 9, LINCOLN HIGH 8

Lincoln High 010 100 6 -- 8 10 0 Crete 101 131 2 -- 9 16 2

W--Crumbliss. L--Gable. 2B--LH, Pierson, Warren, Koch; CRE, Schmeckpeper, Lomax. 3B--CRE, Schmeckpeper, Lomax, Crumbliss. HR--LH, Harris.

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 5, OMAHA SOUTH 0

Omaha South 000 000 0 -- 0 2 4 Lincoln Christian 030 020 X -- 5 5 0

W--Johnson. L--Hodoly. 2B--LC, Svoboda. 3B--OS, Hodoly.

LINCOLN NORTHEAST 13, ELKHORN 12

Elkhorn 002 037 0 -- 12 14 6 Lincoln Northeast 213 002 5 -- 13 11 7

W--Moorehouse. L--Stanley. 2B--ELK, Fedde, Reynolds; LNE, Stroh.

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 13, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 3

Lincoln Southeast 020 10- - -- 3 2 1 Lincoln Southwest 013 09- - -- 13 9 1

W--Chamberlain. L--Avila.

NEBRASKA CITY 7, WAHOO/LL/BN 5, 14 inn.

Nebraska City 000 022 100 000 02 -- 7 9 5 Wahoo/LL/BN 001 022 000 000 00 -- 5 12 9

W--Tesarek. L--Tarzian. 2B--WLLBN, Barry 2, Williams. 3B--NC, Holman.

OMAHA GROSS 11, LINCOLN PIUS X 1

Lincoln Pius X 000 01 -- 1 4 3 Omaha Gross 500 402 -- 11 12 0

W--Capace. L--Walker. 2B--LPX, Petsche.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0