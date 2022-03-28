Prep baseball scores, 3/28

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Fremont 6, Lincoln Southwest 3

Lincoln Christian 5, Wahoo/BN/LL 4

Lincoln East 19, Grand Island 0

Lincoln Northeast 7, Lincoln North Star 2

Norfolk 6, Lincoln High 4

Norris 7, Lincoln Pius X 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Arlington 10-8 GACC-SS-WPB

Beatrice 10, Seward 5

Bellevue West 14, Omaha Bryan 1

Bennington 10, Platteview 3

Blair 8, Omaha Roncalli 0

Columbus 5, Kearney 3

Concordia/BT/OC 12, Pender 4

Creighton Prep 7, Omaha Westside 3

DC West 11, Fort Calhoun 1

Elkhorn 6, Waverly 2

Gretna 9, Bellevue East 2

Millard South 10, Elkhorn South 2

Mount Michael 5, Plattsmouth 2

Nebraska City 11, Auburn 3

Omaha Central 15, Omaha North 5

Omaha Gross 15, South Sioux City 1

Papillion-La Vista South 4, Omaha South 0

Ralston 6, Malcolm 3

Raymond Central 7, Twin River 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Fremont 6, Lincoln Southwest 3: The Silver Hawks and the Tigers each recorded three hits, but Fremont capitalized on Lincoln Southwest's mistakes, scoring each of its runs either due to wild pitches or errors. Karter Chamberlain hit a double and Cal Newell hit a triple for the Silver Hawks

Lincoln East 19, Grand Island 0: Noah Walters went 3-for-4 from the plate and stole three bases to lead the Class A No. 2 Spartans. Lincoln East's highest-scoring inning came in the third as 10 Spartans recorded a run. Grand Island was held to one hit as Jalen Worthley, Aidan Johnson and Cooper Erikson combined for nine strikeouts.

Norris 7, Lincoln Pius X 0: Kale Fountain's sixth-inning home run capped Class B No. 2 Norris' shutout victory over the Thunderbolts as Lincoln Pius X was held to two hits.

Norfolk 6, Lincoln High 4: Alex Gable had one of Lincoln High's four hits, knocking out a double. Jacob Robison reached twice for the Links with two walks.

Beatrice 10, Seward 5: Tucker Timmerman, Adam Deboer and Deegan Nelson each recorded two hits for Beatrice. Deboer and Nelson each had three RBIs while Nelson and Timmerman each recorded a stolen base.

Kearney 5, Columbus 3: The Bearcats outhit the discoverers 10-4 and had two players, Tanner Johnson and Dawson Stutz, record a double. Korben Rich led all players with three hits for Kearney.

Nebraska City 11, Auburn 3: Nebraska City outhit Auburn 12-3, with Zack Tesarek leading the charge for the Pioneers with three hits on five at-bats. Tesarek and Cael Kreifel each hit homers while Kreifel and Sloan Pelican each hit a double.

