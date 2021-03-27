Prep baseball scores, 3/27

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East 13-, Columbus 3-
Lincoln Southeast 8, Omaha Burke 7
Lincoln Southeast 4, Millard West 3
Lincoln Southwest at Papillion-La Vista South
Plattsmouth at Wahoo/BN/LL
OTHER SCHOOLS
Arlington at Omaha Roncalli
Bellevue East at Bellevue West
Bennington 6, Concordia/BT/OC 4
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 7, GACC-SS-WPB 1
Gretna at Omaha Westside
Hastings at Twin River
Millard South 7, Millard North 1
Mount Michael 6, Arlington 2
Nebraska City 6, Platte Valley 4
Omaha Burke at Millard West
Omaha Central at Omaha Gross
Omaha Roncalli 9, Mount Michael 8
Omaha Skutt at Elkhorn North
Omaha South at Falls City (DH)
Papillion-La Vista at Papillion-La Vista South
Ralston 4, Auburn 2
South Sioux City at Archbishop Bergan
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln East 13, Columbus 3: Jaelyn Welch finished with three hits and two RBIs, while also scoring twice. Keegan Brink and Cooper Erikson also provided a pair of hits and RBIs.
Lincoln Southeast 8, Omaha Burke 7: Connor Wilken led the Knights with two hits and two RBIs, while also completing the save. Will Jesske finished with three hits and scored two runs for Lincoln Southeast.