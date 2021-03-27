 Skip to main content
Prep baseball scores, 3/27
agate

Prep baseball scores, 3/27

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln East 13-, Columbus 3-

Lincoln Southeast 8, Omaha Burke 7

Lincoln Southeast 4, Millard West 3

Lincoln Southwest at Papillion-La Vista South

Plattsmouth at Wahoo/BN/LL

OTHER SCHOOLS

Arlington at Omaha Roncalli

Bellevue East at Bellevue West

Bennington 6, Concordia/BT/OC 4

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 7, GACC-SS-WPB 1

Gretna at Omaha Westside

Hastings at Twin River

Millard South 7, Millard North 1

Mount Michael 6, Arlington 2

Nebraska City 6, Platte Valley 4

Omaha Burke at Millard West

Omaha Central at Omaha Gross

Omaha Roncalli 9, Mount Michael 8

Omaha Skutt at Elkhorn North

Omaha South at Falls City (DH)

Papillion-La Vista at Papillion-La Vista South

Ralston 4, Auburn 2

South Sioux City at Archbishop Bergan

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln East 13, Columbus 3: Jaelyn Welch finished with three hits and two RBIs, while also scoring twice. Keegan Brink and Cooper Erikson also provided a pair of hits and RBIs.

Lincoln Southeast 8, Omaha Burke 7: Connor Wilken led the Knights with two hits and two RBIs, while also completing the save.  Will Jesske finished with three hits and scored two runs for Lincoln Southeast.

