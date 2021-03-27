Prep baseball scores, 3/27

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln East 13, Columbus 3: Jaelyn Welch finished with three hits and two RBIs, while also scoring twice. Keegan Brink and Cooper Erikson also provided a pair of hits and RBIs.

Lincoln Southeast 8, Omaha Burke 7: Connor Wilken led the Knights with two hits and two RBIs, while also completing the save. Will Jesske finished with three hits and scored two runs for Lincoln Southeast.