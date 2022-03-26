Prep baseball scores, 3/26

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Christian 10, Lincoln High 0

Lincoln East 14-2, Columbus 1-0

Millard West vs. Lincoln Southeast

Millard West vs. Omaha Burke

Omaha Burke vs. Lincoln Southeast

Wahoo/BN/LL 7, Plattsmouth 4

THUNDERBOLT INVITATIONAL

Saturday's games at Densmore Field

National Division

Lincoln Pius X 6, Elkhorn 3

Norris 8, Kearney 0

American Division

Lincoln Northeast vs. Fremont, 1:30 p.m.

Elkhorn South 8, Waverly 1

OTHER SCHOOLS

Arlington vs. Omaha Roncalli

Bellevue East 9, Bellevue East 8

Bennington 4, Concordia/BT/OC 1

Elkhorn North vs. Omaha Skutt

Millard North vs. Millard South

Mount Michael 6, Arlington 4

Mount Michael vs. Omaha Roncalli

Omaha Gross 11, Omaha Central 6

Omaha Northwest vs. Fort Calhoun

Omaha South vs. Falls City (DH)

Omaha Westside vs. Gretna

Platte Valley vs. Nebraska City (DH)

Ralston 14, Auburn 7

Seward 11, St. Paul/Palmer 5

HIGHLIGHTS

Bennington 4, Concordia/BT/OC 1: Owen Douglas struck out seven batters across five innings giving up one unearned run while Ethan Nguyen drove in two runs to lead the No. 1 Badgers to a win. Justin Otten had an RBI for Concordia.

Elkhorn South 8, Waverly 1: Tied at one entering the sixth inning, the Storm lit up the Vikings pitching staff for seven runs en route to the win. Elkhorn South took advantage of a Waverly error and had six straight batters reach base. Kaden Harris had both of the Viking's hits while Payton Engel had the lone RBI.

Lincoln Christian 10, Lincoln High 0: Ethan Sayer pitched a five-inning complete game shutout giving up only three hits to go with four strikeouts. The offense was also there for the Crusaders who got RBIs from seven different batters including two from Jake Watson who went 3-for-3 from the plate.

Lincoln East 14, Columbus 1: The Spartans scored four runs in the first innings and never looked back as Keegan Brink smashed a home run, drove in four runs and scored three times. Cooper Erikson ripped a double and had two RBIs including two walks.

Lincoln East 2, Columbus 0: Chase Nelson pitched 4⅔ shutout innings with six strikeouts and Carter Mick picked up the 2⅓ save to conserve the shutout for the No. 2 Spartans. Jaelyn Welch and Garrett Springer each knocked in one RBI for East while Noah Walters went 3-for-3 at the plate.

Norris 8, Kearney 0: Colton Wahlstrom pitched a six-inning shutout surrendering only five hits to go along with two strikeouts. Eaden Holt went 1-for-4 with three RBIs and one run to lead the No. 2 Titans at the plate.

Ralston 14, Auburn 7: The Rams had a seven run second innings to blow things up and cruised to victory from there. Lead off man Hudson Holloway led the offense that produced 11 hits as Holloway knocked in three RBIs thanks to a home run and another single. Max Hoffman, Tucker Brantley and Johnny Harrington each had two RBIs as well. Austin Lavigne went 2-for-3 at the plate while Landon Casey had two RBIs for the Bulldogs.

Seward 11, St. Paul/Palmer 5: The Bluejays took advantage of nine errors while Peyton Quakenbush, Ryley Hain, Reggie Sukup and Cameron Olson each drove in a run.

Wahoo/BN/LL 7, Plattsmouth 4: Trenton Barry had an explosive day at the plate going 2-for-4 with a double, triple and four RBIs to lead the offense. Alex Ohnoutka and Storm Portsche each added an RBI as well.

