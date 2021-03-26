Prep baseball scores, 3/26

Elkhorn South 12, Waverly 1: Cade Parry hit a grand slam and finished with seven RBIs to lead Elkhorn South.

Lincoln Christian 5, Concordia/BT/OC 4: Ethan Sayer went 3-for-3 at the plate for Lincoln Christian and finished with all four RBIs for the Crusaders. Sayer tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning with his third single. Tysen Workman relieved Sayer on base to score the go-ahead run later in the inning.

Norris 12, Waverly 9: Norris overcame an early 4-0 first-inning deficit and held off a Waverly seventh-inning rally. The Titans accounted for nine stolen bases in the victory. Kale Fountain and Dane Small each had two RBIs for Norris. Wyatt Fanning led the Vikings with three RBIs on a three-run double in the bottom of the first.

Omaha Westside 2, Lincoln North Star 1: Cameron Teinert allowed just three hits over seven innings of work for Lincoln North Star, but Omaha Westside scratched across a run in the top of the seventh inning capitalizing on an error and a double. Conner Eitzman led North Star's offense with two hits and an RBI.