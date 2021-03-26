Prep baseball scores, 3/26

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Christian 5, Concordia/BT/OC 4
Lincoln Southwest at Papillion-LV South, ppd. to Sat.
Omaha Westside 2, Lincoln North Star 1
Wahoo/BN/LL 5-10, Wayne 4-3
THUNDERBOLT INVITATIONAL
National Division
Elkhorn 14, Blair 2
Kearney 3, Blair 1
Lincoln Pius X 3, Elkhorn 2
Lincoln Pius X 8, Kearney 1
American Division
Elkhorn South 9, Lincoln Northeast 1
Elkhorn South 12, Waverly 1
Norris 12, Waverly 9
Norris 2, Lincoln Northeast 1
Saturday's games
At Densmore Fields
1st: Lincoln Pius X vs. Elkhorn South, 2:30 p.m.
3rd: Elkhorn vs. Norris, noon
5th: Kearney vs. Lincoln Northeast, 2:30 p.m.
7th: Blair vs. Waverly, noon
OTHER SCHOOLS
Archbishop Bergan at Omaha North, ppd.
Bellevue West 4-11, Columbus 1-0
Bennington 7, Omaha Northwest 1
Branched Oak 7, Fairbury 3
Crete 2, Plattsmouth 1, 8 inn.
Millard North 4, Omaha Burke 2
Millard South 6, Gretna 4
Millard West 5, Omaha Central 1
Norfolk 8, South Sioux City 3
Omaha Skutt 2, Hastings 0
Omaha South 9, DC West 4
Platteview 1, Nebraska City 0
Ralston 4, Omaha Gross 3
HIGHLIGHTS
Crete 2, Plattsmouth 1, 8 inn.: Plattsmouth took a lead in the top of the eighth inning, but Mason Crumbliss came through in the clutch for Crete scoring on a walk-off passed ball. Trent Stauffer added an RBI single earlier in the inning after Colton Homolka reached on an error.
Branched Oak 7, Fairbury 3: Connor Zegar, Brett Thieman and Maclain Beach pieced together two-hit performances for Branched Oak. Beach added two doubles to his performance. Maddox Meyer pitched 2⅓ innings of relief for Branched Oak and finished with seven strikeouts.
Elkhorn South 12, Waverly 1: Cade Parry hit a grand slam and finished with seven RBIs to lead Elkhorn South.
Lincoln Christian 5, Concordia/BT/OC 4: Ethan Sayer went 3-for-3 at the plate for Lincoln Christian and finished with all four RBIs for the Crusaders. Sayer tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning with his third single. Tysen Workman relieved Sayer on base to score the go-ahead run later in the inning.
Norris 12, Waverly 9: Norris overcame an early 4-0 first-inning deficit and held off a Waverly seventh-inning rally. The Titans accounted for nine stolen bases in the victory. Kale Fountain and Dane Small each had two RBIs for Norris. Wyatt Fanning led the Vikings with three RBIs on a three-run double in the bottom of the first.
Omaha Westside 2, Lincoln North Star 1: Cameron Teinert allowed just three hits over seven innings of work for Lincoln North Star, but Omaha Westside scratched across a run in the top of the seventh inning capitalizing on an error and a double. Conner Eitzman led North Star's offense with two hits and an RBI.
Wahoo/BN/LL 5-10, Wayne 4-3: Tate Nelson led the Warriors with three RBIs and a double in game one of the doubleheader. Michah Schlueter, who picked up the victory, Jake Whitney and Ryan Raabe each added a stolen base. Storm Portsche added four RBIs and a double in game two. The Warriors also added nine stolen bases.
NORRIS 2, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 1
|Lincoln Northeast
|000
|010
|0
|--
|1
|3
|1
|Norris
|000
|002
|X
|--
|2
|6
|1
W--Wahlstrom. L--n/a. S--Weekly. 2B--Norris, Hood, Meyer. HR--Lincoln Northeast, Stroh.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 5, CONCORDIA/BT/OC 4
|Concordia/BT/OC
|010
|003
|0
|--
|4
|5
|1
|Lincoln Christian
|010
|103
|x
|--
|5
|5
|1
W--Watson. L--Otten. 2B--Omaha Concordia, Matheson.
OMAHA WESTSIDE 2, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 1
|Omaha Westside
|010
|000
|1
|--
|2
|3
|1
|Lincoln North Star
|000
|100
|0
|--
|1
|5
|5
W--Stover. L--Teinert. 2B--Omaha Westside, DiPrima; Lincoln North Star, Steiger.
ELKHORN SOUTH 9, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 1
|Elkhorn South
|103
|203
|0
|--
|9
|10
|0
|Lincoln Northeast
|000
|100
|0
|--
|1
|3
|4
W--Navin. L--Thomas. 2B--Elkhorn South, Eaton, Hoskinson 2, Parry.
LINCOLN PIUS X 8, KEARNEY 1
|Kearney
|100
|000
|0
|--
|1
|7
|0
|Lincoln Pius X
|001
|610
|x
|--
|8
|5
|2
W--Woita. L--Andersen. 2B--Kearney, Andersen 2, Stutz; Pius X, Nottlemann, Woita.
LINCOLN PIUS X 3, ELKHORN 2
|Lincoln Pius X
|000
|111
|0
|--
|3
|9
|0
|Elkhorn
|000
|020
|0
|--
|2
|4
|5
W--Mitchell. L--Calabrese. S--Dolph. 2B--Pius X, Woita; Elkhorn, Calabrese, Hunt. HR--Elkhorn, Randazzo.
WAHOO/BN/LL 5, WAYNE 4
|Wahoo/BN/LL
|000
|001
|4
|--
|5
|6
|2
|Wayne
|101
|002
|0
|--
|4
|4
|2
W--Schlueter. L--Mrsny. 2B--Wahoo/BN/LL, Nelson.
WAHOO/BN/LL X, WAYNE X
|Wahoo/BN/LL
|320
|031
|1
|--
|10
|7
|0
|Wayne
|000
|002
|1
|--
|3
|7
|1