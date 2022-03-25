Prep baseball scores, 3/25

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Christian 5, Concordia/BT/OC 2

Omaha Westside 6, Lincoln North Star 5

Papillion-La Vista South 5, Lincoln Southwest 3

Wahoo/BN/LL 5, Wayne 3

OTHER SCHOOLS

Blue Valley, Kan. 2, Millard West 1

Columbus 8, Bellevue West 3

DC West vs. Omaha South

Hastings vs. Omaha Skutt

Malcolm 12, Fairbury 2

Omaha Benson vs. Omaha Bryan

Papillion-La Vista 13, Norfolk 7

Platteview 19, Nebraska City 9

Plattsmouth 17, Crete 7

South Sioux City 12, Omaha North 9

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Christian 5, Concordia/BT/OC 2: The Crusaders took advantage of five Concordia errors scoring four of their five runs in the last two innings to pull away for the win. Andrew Johnson went 2-for-3 at the plate with two runs for Christian while Jake Watson smacked a double and had an RBI. Blake Boerger and Lukas Lafler also each had an RBI.

Omaha Westside 6, Lincoln North Star 5: Trailing 5-2 in the bottom of the fifth, the Warriors scored four unanswered runs in the last three innings including a walk-off single by Jack Scioli to complete the comeback. Cooper Wesslund went 3-for-4 with a run at the top of North Star lineup while Davis Jones added two RBIs.

Plattsmouth 17, Crete 7: The Blue Devils scored 12 of their 17 runs in the first three innings to cruse past the Cardinals. Drew Iverson produced five RBIs out of the cleanup spot including a home run. Micah Hartwig hammered a triple to go with three RBIs for Crete.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0