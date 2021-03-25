Prep baseball scores, 3/25

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Christian at Falls City
Lincoln East 12, Lincoln High 2
Lincoln Southeast 3, Grand Island 2
Norfolk 9-, Lincoln North Star 5-
Wahoo/BN/LL at Seward
OTHER SCHOOLS
Beatrice 8, Hastings 1
Bellevue East 9, Omaha North 7
Bennington 10, Arlington 4
Branched Oak 13, Crete 2
Gretna at Creighton Prep
Millard North 3, Bellevue West 1
Omaha Gross 5, Elkhorn North 2
Omaha Northwest at Omaha Bryan
Omaha Roncalli at DC West
Omaha Skutt 8, Elkhorn South 0
Papillion-La Vista 6, Omaha Central 2
Papillion-La Vista South at Millard South
Platte Valley at GACC-SS-WPB
Platteview at Blair
Plattsmouth 18, Fort Calhoun 10
Thurston-Cuming County at Wayne
Twin River at Ralston
West Nodaway, Mo. at Auburn
HIGHLIGHTS
Beatrice 8, Hastings 1: Qwin Zabokrtsky hit a three-run homer, scored twice and got seven outs in a scoreless relief stint to lead Beatrice.
Branched Oak 13, Crete 2: Hayden Frank hit a double and triple, while finishing with three RBIs for the Bucks. Travis Nelson also finished with two hits and scored three runs for Branched Oak.
Lincoln Southeast 3, Grand Island 2: The Knights struck early with two first-inning runs, both by fielder's choice. The third run came on a sacrifice fly by Connor Pfundt, who also pitched 3 2/3 innings of one hit, one-run relief for the win. David Swanson had two hits for Southeast.
Norfolk 9, Lincoln North Star 5: Colton Price finished with three hits, two RBIs and two runs for the Panthers. Caden Steiger struck out seven in a complete game, while also contributing two RBIs.