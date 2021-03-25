 Skip to main content
Prep baseball scores, 3/25
Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Christian at Falls City

Lincoln East 12, Lincoln High 2

Lincoln Southeast 3, Grand Island 2

Norfolk 9-, Lincoln North Star 5-

Wahoo/BN/LL at Seward

OTHER SCHOOLS

Beatrice 8, Hastings 1

Bellevue East 9, Omaha North 7

Bennington 10, Arlington 4

Branched Oak 13, Crete 2

Gretna at Creighton Prep

Millard North 3, Bellevue West 1

Omaha Gross 5, Elkhorn North 2

Omaha Northwest at Omaha Bryan

Omaha Roncalli at DC West

Omaha Skutt 8, Elkhorn South 0

Papillion-La Vista 6, Omaha Central 2

Papillion-La Vista South at Millard South

Platte Valley at GACC-SS-WPB

Platteview at Blair

Plattsmouth 18, Fort Calhoun 10

Thurston-Cuming County at Wayne

Twin River at Ralston

West Nodaway, Mo. at Auburn

HIGHLIGHTS

Beatrice 8, Hastings 1: Qwin Zabokrtsky hit a three-run homer, scored twice and got seven outs in a scoreless relief stint to lead Beatrice.

Branched Oak 13, Crete 2: Hayden Frank hit a double and triple, while finishing with three RBIs for the Bucks. Travis Nelson also finished with two hits and scored three runs for Branched Oak.

Lincoln Southeast 3, Grand Island 2: The Knights struck early with two first-inning runs, both by fielder's choice. The third run came on a sacrifice fly by Connor Pfundt, who also pitched 3 2/3 innings of one hit, one-run relief for the win. David Swanson had two hits for Southeast.

Norfolk 9, Lincoln North Star 5: Colton Price finished with three hits, two RBIs and two runs for the Panthers. Caden Steiger struck out seven in a complete game, while also contributing two RBIs.

