 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Prep baseball scores, 3/24

  • Updated
  • 0

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Falls City vs. Lincoln Christian

Lincoln East 11, Lincoln High 0

Lincoln North Star 11-, Norfolk 1-

Lincoln Southeast vs. Grand Island

Wahoo/BN/LL 3, Seward 2

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 13, St. Paul/Palmer 0

Arlington vs. Bennington

Auburn vs. West Nodaway, Mo.

Beatrice 3, Hastings 2

Bellevue West vs. Millard North

Blair vs. Platteview

Creighton Prep vs. Gretna

DC West vs. Omaha Roncalli

GACC-SS-WPB vs. Platte Valley

People are also reading…

Millard South vs. Papillion-La Vista South

Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha Northwest

Omaha Gross 6, Elkhorn North 3

Omaha North vs. Bellevue East

Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn South

Papillion-La Vista vs. Omaha Central

Plattsmouth 6, Fort Calhoun 5

Ralston vs. Twin River

Raymond Central vs. Crete

Wayne vs. Thurston-Cuming County

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln North Star 11, Norfolk 1: Cameron Teinert pieced together three hits and four RBIs to lead the Gators. North Star also had three triples in their triumph.

Wahoo/BN/LL 3, Seward 2: Evan Wulf turned an 0-2 count into an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning to give Wahoo/BN/LL the lead for good. Finn Hochstein struck out six for Seward.

High school baseball logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep baseball ratings, 3/22

Prep baseball ratings, 3/22

The top of the ratings are a reflection of last season's state tournament results, but who needs to reload, and who is ready to roll?

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Reaction to Zavier Betts no longer on the team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News