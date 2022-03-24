Prep baseball scores, 3/24

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Falls City vs. Lincoln Christian
Lincoln East 11, Lincoln High 0
Lincoln North Star 11-, Norfolk 1-
Lincoln Southeast vs. Grand Island
Wahoo/BN/LL 3, Seward 2
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 13, St. Paul/Palmer 0
Arlington vs. Bennington
Auburn vs. West Nodaway, Mo.
Beatrice 3, Hastings 2
Bellevue West vs. Millard North
Blair vs. Platteview
Creighton Prep vs. Gretna
DC West vs. Omaha Roncalli
GACC-SS-WPB vs. Platte Valley
People are also reading…
Millard South vs. Papillion-La Vista South
Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha Northwest
Omaha Gross 6, Elkhorn North 3
Omaha North vs. Bellevue East
Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn South
Papillion-La Vista vs. Omaha Central
Plattsmouth 6, Fort Calhoun 5
Ralston vs. Twin River
Raymond Central vs. Crete
Wayne vs. Thurston-Cuming County
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln North Star 11, Norfolk 1: Cameron Teinert pieced together three hits and four RBIs to lead the Gators. North Star also had three triples in their triumph.
Wahoo/BN/LL 3, Seward 2: Evan Wulf turned an 0-2 count into an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning to give Wahoo/BN/LL the lead for good. Finn Hochstein struck out six for Seward.