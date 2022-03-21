Prep baseball scores, 3/21

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Southwest 4, Columbus 1

Lincoln East 15, Lincoln Pius X 1

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bellevue East vs. Omaha Westside

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 9, Omaha South 1

Creighton Prep 12, Waverly 1

Elkhorn North 6, Elkhorn 3

Fremont 32, Omaha Bryan 1

Kearney 11, Papillion-La Vista South 1

Millard South vs. Omaha Burke

Millard West 8, Papillion-La Vista 0

Mount Michael 15, Concordia/BT/CC 0

Nebraska City vs. Bennington

Norris 14, Seward 3

Omaha Central vs. Gretna

Omaha North 22, Omaha Benson 0

Omaha Northwest 7, South Sioux City 0

Omaha Skutt 4, Blair 1

Plattsmouth vs. Omaha Gross

Wayne vs. Arlington

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Southwest 4, Columbus 1: Blake Waring had himself a game for the Silver Hawks, with two runs, two hits and an RBI. Waring also picked up the victory with 3 2/3 innings of relief for Lincoln Southwest.

Creighton Prep 12, Waverly 1: Grant Sommers and Coby Hatcher each homered for the Junior Jays. Drew Miller had two hits for Waverly.

Norris 14, Seward 3: Eaden Holt went 3-for-5 with a double, home run and four RBIs to lead the Titans. Kale Fountain hit a triple and Landon Meyer doubled twice for Norris. Ryley Hain had the lone hit for Seward.

