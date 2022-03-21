Prep baseball scores, 3/21

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Southwest 4, Columbus 1
Lincoln East 15, Lincoln Pius X 1
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bellevue East vs. Omaha Westside
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 9, Omaha South 1
Creighton Prep 12, Waverly 1
Elkhorn North 6, Elkhorn 3
Fremont 32, Omaha Bryan 1
Kearney 11, Papillion-La Vista South 1
Millard South vs. Omaha Burke
Millard West 8, Papillion-La Vista 0
Mount Michael 15, Concordia/BT/CC 0
Nebraska City vs. Bennington
Norris 14, Seward 3
Omaha Central vs. Gretna
Omaha North 22, Omaha Benson 0
Omaha Northwest 7, South Sioux City 0
Omaha Skutt 4, Blair 1
Plattsmouth vs. Omaha Gross
Wayne vs. Arlington
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Southwest 4, Columbus 1: Blake Waring had himself a game for the Silver Hawks, with two runs, two hits and an RBI. Waring also picked up the victory with 3 2/3 innings of relief for Lincoln Southwest.
Creighton Prep 12, Waverly 1: Grant Sommers and Coby Hatcher each homered for the Junior Jays. Drew Miller had two hits for Waverly.
Norris 14, Seward 3: Eaden Holt went 3-for-5 with a double, home run and four RBIs to lead the Titans. Kale Fountain hit a triple and Landon Meyer doubled twice for Norris. Ryley Hain had the lone hit for Seward.