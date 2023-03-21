Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Bennington 10, Lincoln Northwest 0
Lincoln East 8, Lincoln Southeast 3
Lincoln North Star 2, Fremont 1
Lincoln Pius X 15, Lincoln High 2
Waverly 4, Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 1
OTHER SCHOOLS
Auburn 8, Omaha North 6
Beatrice 9, Ralston 3
Bellevue East 18, Omaha Bryan 1
Blair 3, Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 1
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 8, GACC-SS-WPB 4
Douglas County West 10, Omaha Benson 0
Fort Calhoun 3, Wayne 2
Hastings 6, Grand Island 5, 13 inn.
Malcolm 2, Platteview 1
Millard North 6, Elkhorn South 5
Millard South 9, Omaha Burke 3
Millard West 7, Bellevue West 6
Norfolk 6, Omaha Central 1
Norris 3, Crete 2
Omaha Gross 6, Omaha South 3
Omaha Roncalli 5, Nebraska City 2
Omaha Skutt 5, Columbus 1
Omaha Westside at Gretna
Papillion-La Vista 11, Kearney 5
Papillion-La Vista South 12, Creighton Prep 0
Platte Valley 7, Louisville 0
Seward 13, Raymond Central 2
Twin River at Thurston-Cuming County
BENNINGTON 10, LINCOLN NORTHWEST 0
|Lincoln Northwest
|000
|000
|--
|0
|1
|0
|Bennington
|017
|011
|--
|10
|14
|0
W--Ziska. L--Waring. 2B--BEN, Anderson, Coe, Douglas, Nguyen, Ziska.
LINCOLN EAST 8, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 3
|Lincoln Southeast
|200
|001
|0
|--
|3
|4
|0
|Lincoln East
|106
|001
|x
|--
|8
|7
|1
W--Shortridge. L--Genthe. 2B--LSE, Evasco, Worthley.
LINCOLN NORTH STAR 2, FREMONT 1
|Fremont
|000
|001
|0
|--
|1
|4
|4
|Lincoln North Star
|001
|000
|1
|--
|2
|3
|3
W--Sunken. L--Dix.
LINCOLN PIUS X 15, LINCOLN HIGH 2
|Lincoln Pius X
|506
|004
|--
|15
|10
|1
|Lincoln High
|002
|000
|--
|2
|5
|4
W--Vanis. L--Shamblen. 2B--LPX, Weigel.
WAVERLY 4, WAHOO/BN/LL 1
|Wahoo/BN/LL
|001
|000
|0
|--
|1
|6
|1
|Waverly
|003
|100
|x
|--
|4
|4
|1
W--Miller. L--Lofgren. S--Leiniger. HR--WAV, Oelke.