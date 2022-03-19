Prep baseball scores, 3/19

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Beatrice vs. Wahoo/BN/LL

Lincoln Christian 14-, St. Paul/Palmer 5-

Lincoln High vs. Grand Island

Lincoln Northeast vs. Millard West

Lincoln Northeast vs. Omaha Westside

Lincoln North Star 10-5, Millard North 0-3

Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Pius X

Lincoln Southwest vs. Millard West

Lincoln Southwest vs. Omaha Westside

Norris 5, Wahoo/BN/LL 1

Omaha Westside 6, Lincoln Northeast 4

Omaha Westside vs. Lincoln Southwest

OTHER SCHOOLS

Beatrice 3, Norris 1

Bennington 9, Mount Michael 2

Blair vs. Elkhorn

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 13, Thurston-Cuming County 5

Elkhorn North 8, Waverly 5

Falls City vs. Crete

Hastings 18, Twin River 0

Kearney vs. Fremont

Malcolm vs. Omaha Bryan

Malcolm vs. Platte Valley

Omaha Burke vs. Columbus

Omaha Concordia 5, Arlington 3

Omaha Northwest 9, Omaha North 6

Platteview 9, DC West 2

Platte Valley vs. Omaha Bryan

Seward 13, Fairbury 3

South Sioux City vs. Omaha Benson

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln North Star 10, Millard North 0: Cameron Teinert tossed five innings for the Navigators and struck out eight while limiting Millard North to one hit in the process. Preston Yates led the North Star offense with two hits, including a home run and three RBIs.

Lincoln Christian 14, St. Paul 5: Andrew Johnson collected three doubles on his four hits for Lincoln Christian, and Jake Watson doubled and homered for the Crusaders. Watson finished with four RBIs.

Norris 5, Wahoo/BN/LL 1: Easton Cooper doubled twice for Wahoo/BN/LL, picking up two of the teams three hits. Ryan Bokelmann scored the lone run. Eaden Holt doubled and collected two hits for Norris, while Daiten Schmidt and Kale Fountain combined to strike out 11 on the mound for the Titans.

Elkhorn North 8, Waverly 5: Jarret Ballinger and Drew Miller each collected two hits and a double for Waverly. Drew Miller pieced together four punch outs on the mound for the Vikings.

Omaha Westside 6, Lincoln Northeast 4: Cody Bruss doubled and recorded two RBIs for the Rockets. Connor Wilken added one hit with a triple.

Beatrice 3, Norris 1: Kale Fountain homered for Norris, but fifth inning runs from Beatrice's Adam DeBoer and Tucker Timmerman sealed the deal for the Orangemen. Beatrice combined to strikeout 13 Norris batters with Parker Tegtmeier leading the way with six.

