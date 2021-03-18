 Skip to main content
Prep baseball scores, 3/18
Prep baseball scores, 3/18

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Kearney 5, Lincoln Southeast 4

Lincoln High at Omaha Central

Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X, ppd. to Fri.

Waverly 9, Lincoln Northeast 6

OTHER SCHOOLS

Concordia/BT/OC 10, Fort Calhoun 0

Blair at Bennington

Branched Oak 7, DC West 0

Creighton Prep 11, Gretna 1

Elkhorn at Omaha Skutt

Hastings 8, Norris 6

Mount Michael 3, Nebraska City 1

Norfolk at Columbus (DH)

Omaha Burke 8, Elkhorn South 4

Omaha Northwest at Papillion-La Vista South, ppd.

Omaha South 4, Omaha North 3

Omaha Westside at Millard South

Papillion-La Vista 11, Bellevue East 1

Platte Valley 13, Crete 5

Plattsmouth 14, Omaha Bryan 0

Ralston at Omaha Gross, ppd.

South Sioux City 11, Thurston-Cuming County 1

HIGHLIGHTS

Kearney 5, Lincoln Southeast 4: Brayden Anderson pitched two scoreless innings while also scoring the tying run for the Bearcats. Mason Masur had two RBIs for the Knights.

Waverly 9, Lincoln Northeast 6: Riley Marsh and Levi Powell both went 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Vikings. Jake Breams had a run-scoring triple for the Rockets.

