Prep baseball scores, 3/18

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Kearney 5, Lincoln Southeast 4
Lincoln High at Omaha Central
Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X, ppd. to Fri.
Waverly 9, Lincoln Northeast 6
OTHER SCHOOLS
Concordia/BT/OC 10, Fort Calhoun 0
Blair at Bennington
Branched Oak 7, DC West 0
Creighton Prep 11, Gretna 1
Elkhorn at Omaha Skutt
Hastings 8, Norris 6
Mount Michael 3, Nebraska City 1
Norfolk at Columbus (DH)
Omaha Burke 8, Elkhorn South 4
Omaha Northwest at Papillion-La Vista South, ppd.
Omaha South 4, Omaha North 3
Omaha Westside at Millard South
Papillion-La Vista 11, Bellevue East 1
Platte Valley 13, Crete 5
Plattsmouth 14, Omaha Bryan 0
Ralston at Omaha Gross, ppd.
South Sioux City 11, Thurston-Cuming County 1
HIGHLIGHTS
Kearney 5, Lincoln Southeast 4: Brayden Anderson pitched two scoreless innings while also scoring the tying run for the Bearcats. Mason Masur had two RBIs for the Knights.
Waverly 9, Lincoln Northeast 6: Riley Marsh and Levi Powell both went 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Vikings. Jake Breams had a run-scoring triple for the Rockets.