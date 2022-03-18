Prep baseball scores, 3/18

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Kearney 7, Lincoln Southeast 1
Lincoln East 12-12, Norfolk 2-2
Lincoln North Star 14, Hastings 10
Mount Michael 12, Wahoo/BN/LL 9
OTHER SCHOOLS
Arlington 4, Omaha North 3
Blair vs. Nebraska City
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 13, Raymond Central 3
Columbus 11, Seward 2
Creighton Prep vs. Omaha Central, ppd.
Crete vs. Auburn
Grand Island 9, Millard North 3
Gretna 6, Millard South 2
Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista, ccd.
Fremont 8, Omaha Roncalli 7
Omaha Gross vs. Platteview
Omaha Westside 9, Omaha Burke 8
Papillion-La Vista South 3, Bellevue West 1
Platte Valley vs. Elkhorn
Plattsmouth vs. Falls City
Twin River vs. Fort Calhoun
HIGHLIGHTS
Kearney 7, Lincoln Southeast 1: Brayden Anderson was credited with the win for the Bearcats after allowing zero hits and zero runs in four innings and striking out four.
Lincoln East 12, Norfolk 2: Jayden Welch, Keegan Brink and Cooper Erikson each recorded three hits for the Spartans. Erikson added three RBIs.
Lincoln East 12, Norfolk 2: Jayden Welch and Harrison Beister each recorded three runs for the Spartans. Beister led all players with three hits while Welch hit a double and a triple.
Lincoln North Star 14, Hastings 10: Cooper Wesslund earned a win on the mound. He threw five strikeouts and recorded two hits and three runs.
Mount Michael 12, Wahoo/BN/LL 9: The Knights scored three runs in the top of the seventh to take the lead. Luke Broderick and Matt Janecek each hit a home run while Janecek, Vossen and Buresh each hit a double.