Prep baseball scores, 3/18

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Kearney 7, Lincoln Southeast 1

Lincoln East 12-12, Norfolk 2-2

Lincoln North Star 14, Hastings 10

Mount Michael 12, Wahoo/BN/LL 9

OTHER SCHOOLS

Arlington 4, Omaha North 3

Blair vs. Nebraska City

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 13, Raymond Central 3

Columbus 11, Seward 2

Creighton Prep vs. Omaha Central, ppd.

Crete vs. Auburn

Grand Island 9, Millard North 3

Gretna 6, Millard South 2

Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista, ccd.

Fremont 8, Omaha Roncalli 7

Omaha Gross vs. Platteview

Omaha Westside 9, Omaha Burke 8

Papillion-La Vista South 3, Bellevue West 1

Platte Valley vs. Elkhorn

Plattsmouth vs. Falls City

Twin River vs. Fort Calhoun

HIGHLIGHTS

Kearney 7, Lincoln Southeast 1: Brayden Anderson was credited with the win for the Bearcats after allowing zero hits and zero runs in four innings and striking out four.

Lincoln East 12, Norfolk 2: Jayden Welch, Keegan Brink and Cooper Erikson each recorded three hits for the Spartans. Erikson added three RBIs.

Lincoln East 12, Norfolk 2: Jayden Welch and Harrison Beister each recorded three runs for the Spartans. Beister led all players with three hits while Welch hit a double and a triple.

Lincoln North Star 14, Hastings 10: Cooper Wesslund earned a win on the mound. He threw five strikeouts and recorded two hits and three runs.

Mount Michael 12, Wahoo/BN/LL 9: The Knights scored three runs in the top of the seventh to take the lead. Luke Broderick and Matt Janecek each hit a home run while Janecek, Vossen and Buresh each hit a double.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0