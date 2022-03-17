Prep baseball scores, 3/17

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Waverly 8, Lincoln Northeast 3

Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X

Omaha Central 6, Lincoln High 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Beatrice 9, Auburn 0

Bennington vs. Blair

Columbus vs. Norfolk (DH)

Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Burke

Fort Calhoun vs. Concordia/BT/OC

Mount Michael vs. Nebraska City

Norris 12, Hastings 0

Omaha South 6, Omaha North 0

Plattsmouth 10, Omaha Bryan 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Beatrice 9, Auburn 0: Four different pitchers took the mound to combine for a no-hitter while striking out 15 Bulldogs while Tucker Timmerman led the Orangmen offense with a homerun. Kael Clark had two walks for Auburn.

Norris 12, Hastings 0: Landon Meyer and Carson Baker each cranked homers including a game-high three RBIs for Meyer to lead the Titans. Colton Wahlstrom was also excellent, striking out eight in a five-winning complete game shutout.

Omaha Central 6, Lincoln High 0: Colin Boynton showed out for the Eagles going 2-for-4 from the plate with a double, triple and two RBIs. Sam Palfini was an effective starter for Central, going five strong innings surrendering no ones on only three hits with five strikeouts. PJ Shamblem had a double for the Links.

Waverly 8, Lincoln Northeast 3: The Vikings brought five of their eight runs across in the first three innings to jump ahead and never look back. Jarrett Ballinger led the Waverly offense with two RBIs. Riley Marsh added another RBIs with three stolen bases. Connor Wilken went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and two RBIs for the Rockets.

