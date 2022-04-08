Prep baseball results, 4/8

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Elkhorn North 14, Wahoo/BN/LL 9

Lincoln Northeast at Grand Island

Lincoln Pius X 8, Bennington 3

Lincoln Southeast 15, Norris 5

Papillion-La Vista South 11, Lincoln Northeast 3

FRANK RYAN INVITATIONAL

Lincoln East 10, Lincoln Southwest 0

Millard North 11, Omaha Westside 7

Millard South 15, Papillion-La Vista 5

Millard South 10, Lincoln East 2

Millard West 11, Elkhorn 1

Millard West 10, Millard North 0

Saturday's games

Papillion-La Vista vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10 a.m.

Elkhorn vs. Omaha Westside, 10 a.m.

7th place, 1 p.m., Millard North

5th place, 1 p.m., Millard West

3rd: Lincoln East vs. Millard North, 4 p.m., Millard West

1st: Millard West vs. Millard South, 7 p.m., Millard West

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 28, Auburn 5

Bellevue East 17, Omaha North 9

Bellevue West 7, Platte Valley 3

Blair 11, Omaha Northwest 6

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 18, Fairbury 1

Falls City at Beatrice, ccd.

Fremont 6, Mount Michael 2

Gretna 11, Omaha Gross 0

Hastings 5, Omaha South 3

Malcolm 7, DC West 6

Papillion-La Vista South at Grand Island

HIGHLIGHTS

Adams Central 28, Auburn 5: The Patriots scored in four of their five innings including a 13-run fourth inning to open up the blowout. Seven different players had multi-RBI games while 12 players drove in a run including a team-high three RBIs from Jaxen Gangwish, Nick Conant and Sam Dierks. Travon Shaw had a double for the Bulldogs.

Elkhorn North 14, Wahoo/BN/LL 9: Elkhorn North senior Easton Mains went 3-for-5 from the plate, scored two runs and recorded five RBI. Mains hit a home run while Trey Wells and Colin Nowaczyk doubled for the Wolves.

Lincoln Pius X 8, Bennington 3: Four Thunderbolts recorded two hits apiece, including Grant Nottleman, who doubled and tripled. Tyrus Petsche also homered for Pius X.

Papillion-La Vista South 11, Lincoln Northeast 3: The Titans produced 11 runs on 14 hits as Trenton Andringa led South with a three-run double and Brice Wallar went 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs. Traeton Brandt led the Rockets with a team-high two RBIs.

