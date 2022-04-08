Prep baseball results, 4/8

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Elkhorn North 14, Wahoo/BN/LL 9
Lincoln Northeast at Grand Island
Lincoln Pius X 8, Bennington 3
Lincoln Southeast 15, Norris 5
Papillion-La Vista South 11, Lincoln Northeast 3
FRANK RYAN INVITATIONAL
Lincoln East 10, Lincoln Southwest 0
Millard North 11, Omaha Westside 7
Millard South 15, Papillion-La Vista 5
Millard South 10, Lincoln East 2
Millard West 11, Elkhorn 1
Millard West 10, Millard North 0
Saturday's games
Papillion-La Vista vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10 a.m.
People are also reading…
Elkhorn vs. Omaha Westside, 10 a.m.
7th place, 1 p.m., Millard North
5th place, 1 p.m., Millard West
3rd: Lincoln East vs. Millard North, 4 p.m., Millard West
1st: Millard West vs. Millard South, 7 p.m., Millard West
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 28, Auburn 5
Bellevue East 17, Omaha North 9
Bellevue West 7, Platte Valley 3
Blair 11, Omaha Northwest 6
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 18, Fairbury 1
Falls City at Beatrice, ccd.
Fremont 6, Mount Michael 2
Gretna 11, Omaha Gross 0
Hastings 5, Omaha South 3
Malcolm 7, DC West 6
Papillion-La Vista South at Grand Island
HIGHLIGHTS
Adams Central 28, Auburn 5: The Patriots scored in four of their five innings including a 13-run fourth inning to open up the blowout. Seven different players had multi-RBI games while 12 players drove in a run including a team-high three RBIs from Jaxen Gangwish, Nick Conant and Sam Dierks. Travon Shaw had a double for the Bulldogs.
Elkhorn North 14, Wahoo/BN/LL 9: Elkhorn North senior Easton Mains went 3-for-5 from the plate, scored two runs and recorded five RBI. Mains hit a home run while Trey Wells and Colin Nowaczyk doubled for the Wolves.
Lincoln Pius X 8, Bennington 3: Four Thunderbolts recorded two hits apiece, including Grant Nottleman, who doubled and tripled. Tyrus Petsche also homered for Pius X.
Papillion-La Vista South 11, Lincoln Northeast 3: The Titans produced 11 runs on 14 hits as Trenton Andringa led South with a three-run double and Brice Wallar went 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs. Traeton Brandt led the Rockets with a team-high two RBIs.