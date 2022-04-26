Prep baseball results, 4/26

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Bennington at Wahoo/BN/LL

Fremont 14, Lincoln Northeast 4

Lincoln East 28, Omaha Bryan 0

Lincoln North Star 10, Elkhorn South 2

Lincoln Pius X 14, Waverly 4

Lincoln Southeast 6, Columbus 3

Platteview 10, Lincoln High 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 8, Adams Central 7

Concordia/BT/OC at Omaha Roncalli

Creighton Prep 17, Millard North 7

Elkhorn at Omaha Gross

Elkhorn North at Blair

Fort Calhoun at Thurston-Cuming County

Hastings 11, Fairbury 0

Kearney 11, Bellevue East 5

Malcolm 10, Raymond Central 0

Millard South at Papillion-La Vista South

Millard West 4, Bellevue West 1

Norris 4, Gretna 1

Omaha Burke at Omaha South

Omaha North at Omaha Westside

Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Central

Platte Valley 17, Arlington 0

Plattsmouth at Ralston

South Sioux City at Norfolk

Wayne 11, GACC-SS-WPB 1

HIGHLIGHTS

Fremont 14, Lincoln Northeast 4: Carter Sintek went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs for the Tigers, while also striking out six in five innings on the mound. Cody Bruss doubled in a two-hit outing for the Rockets.

Hastings 11, Fairbury 0: Markus Miller pitched five perfect innings with 10 strikeouts to led the Tigers. Daeton Espino and Naz Robinson each had a pair of hits as well.

Lincoln East 28, Omaha Bryan 0: Four pitchers combined for a perfect five innings, and Harrison Biester had three hits and five RBIs for the Spartans. Cody Cook was also 3-for-3 and drove in three runs.

Lincoln North Star 10, Elkhorn South 2: Cameron Teinert had a pair of hits and had seven punchouts on the bump for the Navigators. Kade Seip doubled in a two-hit game, and drove in two runs.

Lincoln Pius X 14, Waverly 4: Tyrus Petsche homered as part of a three-hit, three-RBI game for the Thunderbolts. Eli Maul also doubled twice and drove in three. Levi Powell and Jake Bream each had a pair of hits for the Vikings.

Lincoln Southeast 6, Columbus 3: Luke Blatchford threw a complete game with six strikeouts for the Knights. Jake Appleget hit a two-run home run and Will Jesske had a pair of hits, including a double.

Nebraska City 9, Crete 3: Sloan Pelican doubled twice and homered with five RBIs for the Pioneers. Mason Crumbliss had two hits, including a double, for the Cardinals.

Norris 4, Gretna 1: Two RBI doubles by Landen Meyer and a pair of Dragon errors were the difference. Meyer also struck out 11 on the mound, pitching a complete game.

Platteview 10, Lincoln High 0: Alex Draper tripled and drove in three runs and Austin Krenzer threw six scoreless to lead the Trojans. Jack Harris had two hits for the Links.

