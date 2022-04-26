Prep baseball results, 4/26

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Bennington at Wahoo/BN/LL
Fremont 14, Lincoln Northeast 4
Lincoln East 28, Omaha Bryan 0
Lincoln North Star 10, Elkhorn South 2
Lincoln Pius X 14, Waverly 4
Lincoln Southeast 6, Columbus 3
Platteview 10, Lincoln High 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 8, Adams Central 7
Concordia/BT/OC at Omaha Roncalli
Creighton Prep 17, Millard North 7
Elkhorn at Omaha Gross
Elkhorn North at Blair
Fort Calhoun at Thurston-Cuming County
Hastings 11, Fairbury 0
Kearney 11, Bellevue East 5
Malcolm 10, Raymond Central 0
Millard South at Papillion-La Vista South
Millard West 4, Bellevue West 1
Norris 4, Gretna 1
Omaha Burke at Omaha South
Omaha North at Omaha Westside
Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Central
Platte Valley 17, Arlington 0
Plattsmouth at Ralston
South Sioux City at Norfolk
Wayne 11, GACC-SS-WPB 1
HIGHLIGHTS
Fremont 14, Lincoln Northeast 4: Carter Sintek went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs for the Tigers, while also striking out six in five innings on the mound. Cody Bruss doubled in a two-hit outing for the Rockets.
Hastings 11, Fairbury 0: Markus Miller pitched five perfect innings with 10 strikeouts to led the Tigers. Daeton Espino and Naz Robinson each had a pair of hits as well.
Lincoln East 28, Omaha Bryan 0: Four pitchers combined for a perfect five innings, and Harrison Biester had three hits and five RBIs for the Spartans. Cody Cook was also 3-for-3 and drove in three runs.
Lincoln North Star 10, Elkhorn South 2: Cameron Teinert had a pair of hits and had seven punchouts on the bump for the Navigators. Kade Seip doubled in a two-hit game, and drove in two runs.
Lincoln Pius X 14, Waverly 4: Tyrus Petsche homered as part of a three-hit, three-RBI game for the Thunderbolts. Eli Maul also doubled twice and drove in three. Levi Powell and Jake Bream each had a pair of hits for the Vikings.
Lincoln Southeast 6, Columbus 3: Luke Blatchford threw a complete game with six strikeouts for the Knights. Jake Appleget hit a two-run home run and Will Jesske had a pair of hits, including a double.
Nebraska City 9, Crete 3: Sloan Pelican doubled twice and homered with five RBIs for the Pioneers. Mason Crumbliss had two hits, including a double, for the Cardinals.
Norris 4, Gretna 1: Two RBI doubles by Landen Meyer and a pair of Dragon errors were the difference. Meyer also struck out 11 on the mound, pitching a complete game.
Platteview 10, Lincoln High 0: Alex Draper tripled and drove in three runs and Austin Krenzer threw six scoreless to lead the Trojans. Jack Harris had two hits for the Links.