Prep baseball results, 4/2

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln East 18, Hastings 3

Lincoln Northeast 4, Bellevue West 2

Lincoln North Star vs. Millard West

Millard South 8, Lincoln North Star 5

Omaha Northwest 14, Lincoln High 1

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bennington vs. Elkhorn

Columbus 4, Blair 3

Elkhorn South vs. Bellevue West

Grand Island vs. Elkhorn North

Kearney vs. Millard South

Kearney vs. Millard West

Malcolm 10, Crete 0

Omaha Gross vs. Omaha Roncalli

Seward vs. Omaha Skutt

Papillion-La Vista South 6, Papillion-La Vista 1

Platte Valley vs. Elkhorn North

Platte Valley vs. Grand Island

Wayne vs. Central City/Fullerton/Centura

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln East 18, Hastings 3: The Spartans totaled 17 hits, including six extra baggers, with 13 different players getting on. Jaelyn Welch had a double and 4 RBIs, while Keegan Brink went 3-for-4.

Lincoln Northeast 4, Bellevue West 2: Barrett Lodge pitched five scoreless innings, including eight strikeouts, for the Rockets. Connor Wilken homered and Tristan Brandt and Jacob Stroh had RBI singles.

Malcolm 10, Crete 0: Connor Zegar pitched a one-hitter for the Clippers in the win. Elliott Robotham hit a solo home run as well.

Millard South 8, Lincoln North Star 5: Millard South plated three in the bottom of the sixth on a RBI single, sac-fly and wild pitch. Davis Jones doubled twice and drove in three runs for the Navigators.

Omaha Northwest 14, Lincoln High 1: Blake Lorenzen struck out seven and did not allow an earned run in four and two-thirds innings for the Huskies. Jack Harris had two hits and a stolen base for the Links.

