Prep baseball results, 4/2

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East 18, Hastings 3
Lincoln Northeast 4, Bellevue West 2
Lincoln North Star vs. Millard West
Millard South 8, Lincoln North Star 5
Omaha Northwest 14, Lincoln High 1
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bennington vs. Elkhorn
Columbus 4, Blair 3
Elkhorn South vs. Bellevue West
Grand Island vs. Elkhorn North
Kearney vs. Millard South
Kearney vs. Millard West
Malcolm 10, Crete 0
Omaha Gross vs. Omaha Roncalli
Seward vs. Omaha Skutt
Papillion-La Vista South 6, Papillion-La Vista 1
Platte Valley vs. Elkhorn North
Platte Valley vs. Grand Island
Wayne vs. Central City/Fullerton/Centura
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln East 18, Hastings 3: The Spartans totaled 17 hits, including six extra baggers, with 13 different players getting on. Jaelyn Welch had a double and 4 RBIs, while Keegan Brink went 3-for-4.
Lincoln Northeast 4, Bellevue West 2: Barrett Lodge pitched five scoreless innings, including eight strikeouts, for the Rockets. Connor Wilken homered and Tristan Brandt and Jacob Stroh had RBI singles.
Malcolm 10, Crete 0: Connor Zegar pitched a one-hitter for the Clippers in the win. Elliott Robotham hit a solo home run as well.
Millard South 8, Lincoln North Star 5: Millard South plated three in the bottom of the sixth on a RBI single, sac-fly and wild pitch. Davis Jones doubled twice and drove in three runs for the Navigators.
Omaha Northwest 14, Lincoln High 1: Blake Lorenzen struck out seven and did not allow an earned run in four and two-thirds innings for the Huskies. Jack Harris had two hits and a stolen base for the Links.