 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep baseball results, 4/14
0 comments
agate

Prep baseball results, 4/14

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Baseball

OTHER SCHOOLS 

Millard South 8, Bellevue East 0

Omaha North 9, Omaha Bryan 1

HAC TOURNAMENT

Thursday's games

Lincoln North Star vs. Kearney, noon, Den Hartog

Lincoln Northeast vs. Columbus, noon, Sherman Field

Norfolk vs. Lincoln Southeast, noon, Densmore

Lincoln High vs. Grand Island, noon, Densmore

Archbishop Bergan vs. Lincoln High/Grand Island winner, 3 p.m., Densmore

Lincoln Southwest vs. Norfolk/Lincoln Southeast winner, 3 p.m., Densmore

Lincoln East vs. Kearney/Lincoln North Star winner, 3 p.m., Den Hartog

Lincoln Pius X vs. Columbus/Lincoln Northeast winner, 3 p.m., Sherman Field

Consolation pool games, 6 p.m.

Friday's games

Semifinals, noon and 3 p.m., Den Hartog

Championship, follow 3 p.m. game, Den Hartog

High school baseball logo 2014
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News