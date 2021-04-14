Prep baseball results, 4/14

Baseball
OTHER SCHOOLS
Millard South 8, Bellevue East 0
Omaha North 9, Omaha Bryan 1
HAC TOURNAMENT
Thursday's games
Lincoln North Star vs. Kearney, noon, Den Hartog
Lincoln Northeast vs. Columbus, noon, Sherman Field
Norfolk vs. Lincoln Southeast, noon, Densmore
Lincoln High vs. Grand Island, noon, Densmore
Archbishop Bergan vs. Lincoln High/Grand Island winner, 3 p.m., Densmore
Lincoln Southwest vs. Norfolk/Lincoln Southeast winner, 3 p.m., Densmore
Lincoln East vs. Kearney/Lincoln North Star winner, 3 p.m., Den Hartog
Lincoln Pius X vs. Columbus/Lincoln Northeast winner, 3 p.m., Sherman Field
Consolation pool games, 6 p.m.
Friday's games
Semifinals, noon and 3 p.m., Den Hartog
Championship, follow 3 p.m. game, Den Hartog