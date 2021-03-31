 Skip to main content
Prep baseball results, 3/31
agate

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Creighton Prep 6, Lincoln North Star 5, 8 inn. 

Lincoln Pius X at Papillion-La Vista

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bellevue East 7, Omaha Northwest 3

Bellevue West 19, Omaha South 8

Elkhorn 4, Elkhorn South 2

Omaha Westside 14, Omaha Central 6

Papillion-La Vista South 18, Kearney 7

HIGHLIGHTS 

Creighton Prep 6, Lincoln North Star 5: Parker Mooney hit in the game-winning RBI while Kalen Piechota knocked in two runs with a double to lead Prep. Kade Seip homered with two RBIs for the Navigators. 

High school baseball logo 2014

 

