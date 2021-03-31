Prep baseball results, 3/31

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Creighton Prep 6, Lincoln North Star 5, 8 inn.
Lincoln Pius X at Papillion-La Vista
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bellevue East 7, Omaha Northwest 3
Bellevue West 19, Omaha South 8
Elkhorn 4, Elkhorn South 2
Omaha Westside 14, Omaha Central 6
Papillion-La Vista South 18, Kearney 7
HIGHLIGHTS
Creighton Prep 6, Lincoln North Star 5: Parker Mooney hit in the game-winning RBI while Kalen Piechota knocked in two runs with a double to lead Prep. Kade Seip homered with two RBIs for the Navigators.
