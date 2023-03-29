Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Creighton Prep 15, Lincoln North Star 6
Lincoln Pius X 13, Papillion-La Vista 4
Millard West 11, Lincoln Northeast 2
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bellevue East 6, Millard North 5, 11 inn.
Bellevue West 14, Omaha Central 3
Elkhorn South 5, Elkhorn 4
Kearney vs. Grand Island, ppd.
Omaha Burke 5, Omaha Northwest 4
Omaha Westside 3, Omaha North 2
Papillion-a Vista South 6, Omaha South 1
Plattsmouth 14, Omaha Bryan 2
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Pius X 13, Papillion-La Vista 4: Max Bugbee doubled and drove in five runs for Lincoln Pius X. The Bolts broke the game open with a seven-run second inning.
Creighton Prep 15, Lincoln North Star 4: Kade Seip had two hits, including a triple and two RBIs for the Gators offense.
Millard West 11, Lincoln Northeast 2: Chase Blanchard collected two hits for the Rockets while Jacian Brown pitched four innings and struck out four.
LINCOLN PIUS X 13, PAPILLION-LA VISTA 4
|Lincoln Pius X
|070
|033
|0
|--
|13
|13
|1
|Papillion-La Vista
|103
|000
|0
|--
|4
|6
|5
W--Richeson. L--Gillespie. 2B--Pius X, Bugbee.
MILLARD WEST 11, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 2
|Lincoln Northeast
|011
|000
|0
|--
|2
|6
|1
|Millard West
|202
|214
|X
|--
|11
|9
|2
W--Williams. L--Brown. 2B--Millard West, Driessen, Sterbens.
CREIGHTON PREP 15, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 6
|Lincoln North Star
|400
|002
|0
|--
|6
|11
|5
|Creighton Prep
|050
|604
|X
|--
|15
|10
|3
W--Burt. L--Lammers. 2B--North Star, Jones; Creighton Prep, Wagner 2. 3B--North Star, Seip.