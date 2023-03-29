Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Creighton Prep 15, Lincoln North Star 6

Lincoln Pius X 13, Papillion-La Vista 4

Millard West 11, Lincoln Northeast 2

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bellevue East 6, Millard North 5, 11 inn.

Bellevue West 14, Omaha Central 3

Elkhorn South 5, Elkhorn 4

Kearney vs. Grand Island, ppd.

Omaha Burke 5, Omaha Northwest 4

Omaha Westside 3, Omaha North 2

Papillion-a Vista South 6, Omaha South 1

Plattsmouth 14, Omaha Bryan 2

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Pius X 13, Papillion-La Vista 4: Max Bugbee doubled and drove in five runs for Lincoln Pius X. The Bolts broke the game open with a seven-run second inning.

Creighton Prep 15, Lincoln North Star 4: Kade Seip had two hits, including a triple and two RBIs for the Gators offense.

Millard West 11, Lincoln Northeast 2: Chase Blanchard collected two hits for the Rockets while Jacian Brown pitched four innings and struck out four.

LINCOLN PIUS X 13, PAPILLION-LA VISTA 4

Lincoln Pius X 070 033 0 -- 13 13 1 Papillion-La Vista 103 000 0 -- 4 6 5

W--Richeson. L--Gillespie. 2B--Pius X, Bugbee.

MILLARD WEST 11, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 2

Lincoln Northeast 011 000 0 -- 2 6 1 Millard West 202 214 X -- 11 9 2

W--Williams. L--Brown. 2B--Millard West, Driessen, Sterbens.

CREIGHTON PREP 15, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 6

Lincoln North Star 400 002 0 -- 6 11 5 Creighton Prep 050 604 X -- 15 10 3

W--Burt. L--Lammers. 2B--North Star, Jones; Creighton Prep, Wagner 2. 3B--North Star, Seip.