Prep baseball results, 3/29

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Crete 9, Lincoln High 8

Lincoln Christian 5, Omaha South 0

Lincoln Northeast 13, Elkhorn 12

Lincoln Southwest 13, Lincoln Southeast 3

Nebraska City 7, Wahoo/BN/LL 5, 14 inn.

Omaha Gross 11, Lincoln Pius X 1

OTHER SCHOOLS

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 3, Hastings 0

DC West at Wayne

Elkhorn North 15, Omaha Roncalli 5

Fairbury at Beatrice

Fort Calhoun at Bennington

Millard South 10, Omaha Central 0

Mount Michael 10, South Sioux City 0

Norris 16, Adams Central 2

Omaha Benson at Twin River

Omaha Burke 24, Omaha Bryan 0

Omaha Northwest at Millard North

Omaha Skutt 2, Millard West 1

Papillion-La Vista at Gretna

Papillion-La Vista South at Creighton Prep

Ralston 11, Platteview 5

Seward 5, Platte Valley 4

Thurston-Cuming County at Arlington

Waverly 9, Raymond Central 5

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Northeast 13, Elkhorn 12: Tristan Brandt capped a five-run, bottom of the seventh inning rally for Lincoln Northeast with a two-RBI single. Northeast overcame a 12-8 deficit in the final inning. Brandt finished with four RBIs and Jacob Stroh added two RBIs and a double.

Lincoln Christian 5, Omaha South 0: Andrew Johnson limited Omaha South to just two hits and struck out eightover five innings for Lincoln Christian. Teddy Ball added one hit, a walk and two RBIs for the Crusaders.

Omaha Gross 11, Lincoln Pius X 1: Tyrus Petsche doubled and had an RBI to lead Pius X.

Crete 9, Lincoln High 8: The Links took an 8-7 lead in the top of the seventh inning with a six-run outburst, but Crete answered with a walk-off victory answering with two runs in the bottom half of the inning. Colton Homolka hit an RBI single for the Cardinals to end the game. Jack Harris homered for the Links, while Braden Schmeckpeper and Conner Lomax each doubled and tripled for Crete.

Norris 16, Adams Central 2: Codey Behrends doubled twice and Carson Baker knocked in four RBIs for the Titans. Norris scored 13 runs between the third and fourth innings.

Waverly 9, Raymond Central 5: Jarrett Ballinger, Payton Engel and Trey Jackson all knocked in two RBIs for Waverly. Colby DenHartog led Raymond Central with three hits and two RBIs.

Seward 5, Platte Valley 4: Trevor Ruth walked off Platte Valley with a bases-loaded walk. Seward scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning.

