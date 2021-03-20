Prep baseball results, 3/20

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Grand Island 14, Lincoln High 5
Lincoln Pius X 13, Lincoln Southeast 10
Millard North 14-10, Lincoln North Star 9-0
Millard West at Lincoln Northeast
Millard West 11, Lincoln Southwest 7
Norris 13, Wahoo/BN/LL 1
Omaha Westside at Lincoln Southwest
Omaha Westside at Lincoln Northeast
South Sioux City at Wahoo/BN/LL
OTHER SCHOOLS
Archbishop Bergan 5, Kearney 3
Beatrice at Auburn
Bellevue East at Omaha Skutt
Bennington 3, Mount Michael 2
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 14, Thurston-Cuming Co. 4
Crete at Falls City
DC West at Platteview
Elkhorn at Blair
Elkhorn North at Waverly
Elkhorn South 5, Omaha Roncalli 4
Elkhorn South at Omaha Skutt
Norris 11, South Sioux City 0
Omaha Roncalli 9, Bellevue East 5
Omaha South at Adams Centra
Papillion-La Vista 5, Columbus 4
Platte Valley at Omaha Bryan
Seward 7, Fairbury 5
HIGHLIGHTS
Grand Island 14, Lincoln High 5: The Islanders had a total of 13 hits. Tyler Fay went 1-for-1 with a 2-RBI double.
Millard North 14, Lincoln North Star 9: The Mustangs hammered out 16 hits while Tyler Obrecht went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Blake Closman hit a home run.
Millard North 10, Lincoln North Star 0: Jackson Ramsey pitched all six innings for Millard North and allowed 0 runs and striking out three batters. Brandon Lundquist had two hits, two walks and four RBIs.
Millard West 11, Lincoln Southwest 7: Avery Moore and Corbin Hawkins led the Wildcats as Moore hit a home run with two RBIs while Hawkins drove in three runs out of the clean-up spot. Max Petersen hit a homer for the Silver Hawks.
Norris 11, South Sioux City 0: The Titans exploded for 11 runs in the last three innings as Brayson Mueller went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Norris 13, Wahoo/BN/LL 1: Freshman Kale Fountain went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored and Ryan Gouldin added two hits and two RBIs for Norris.
Papillion-La Vista 5, Columbus 4: Luke Saxton knocked in the game-winning run as the Monarchs scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth for the walk-off win.
Seward 7, Fairbury 5: The Bluejays rallied with three runs in the top of the seventh. Brendon Runge, Ethan Smith and Jacob Martin each had doubles for Fairbury.