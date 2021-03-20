Prep baseball results, 3/20

Elkhorn South at Omaha Skutt

Norris 11, South Sioux City 0

Omaha Roncalli 9, Bellevue East 5

Omaha South at Adams Centra

Papillion-La Vista 5, Columbus 4

Platte Valley at Omaha Bryan

Seward 7, Fairbury 5

HIGHLIGHTS

Grand Island 14, Lincoln High 5: The Islanders had a total of 13 hits. Tyler Fay went 1-for-1 with a 2-RBI double.

Millard North 14, Lincoln North Star 9: The Mustangs hammered out 16 hits while Tyler Obrecht went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Blake Closman hit a home run.

Millard North 10, Lincoln North Star 0: Jackson Ramsey pitched all six innings for Millard North and allowed 0 runs and striking out three batters. Brandon Lundquist had two hits, two walks and four RBIs.

Millard West 11, Lincoln Southwest 7: Avery Moore and Corbin Hawkins led the Wildcats as Moore hit a home run with two RBIs while Hawkins drove in three runs out of the clean-up spot. Max Petersen hit a homer for the Silver Hawks.