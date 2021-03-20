 Skip to main content
Prep baseball results, 3/20
Prep baseball results, 3/20

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Grand Island 14, Lincoln High 5

Lincoln Pius X 13, Lincoln Southeast 10

Millard North 14-10, Lincoln North Star 9-0

Millard West at Lincoln Northeast

Millard West 11, Lincoln Southwest 7

Norris 13, Wahoo/BN/LL 1

Omaha Westside at Lincoln Southwest

Omaha Westside at Lincoln Northeast

South Sioux City at Wahoo/BN/LL

OTHER SCHOOLS

Archbishop Bergan 5, Kearney 3

Beatrice at Auburn

Bellevue East at Omaha Skutt

Bennington 3, Mount Michael 2

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 14, Thurston-Cuming Co. 4

Crete at Falls City

DC West at Platteview

Elkhorn at Blair

Elkhorn North at Waverly

Elkhorn South 5, Omaha Roncalli 4

Elkhorn South at Omaha Skutt

Norris 11, South Sioux City 0

Omaha Roncalli 9, Bellevue East 5

Omaha South at Adams Centra

Papillion-La Vista 5, Columbus 4

Platte Valley at Omaha Bryan

Seward 7, Fairbury 5

HIGHLIGHTS

Grand Island 14, Lincoln High 5: The Islanders had a total of 13 hits. Tyler Fay went 1-for-1 with a 2-RBI double.

Millard North 14, Lincoln North Star 9: The Mustangs hammered out 16 hits while Tyler Obrecht went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Blake Closman hit a home run. 

Millard North 10, Lincoln North Star 0: Jackson Ramsey pitched all six innings for Millard North and allowed 0 runs and striking out three batters. Brandon Lundquist had two hits, two walks and four RBIs.

Millard West 11, Lincoln Southwest 7: Avery Moore and Corbin Hawkins led the Wildcats as Moore hit a home run with two RBIs while Hawkins drove in three runs out of the clean-up spot. Max Petersen hit a homer for the Silver Hawks. 

Norris 11, South Sioux City 0: The Titans exploded for 11 runs in the last three innings as Brayson Mueller went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. 

Norris 13, Wahoo/BN/LL 1: Freshman Kale Fountain went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored and Ryan Gouldin added two hits and two RBIs for Norris. 

Papillion-La Vista 5, Columbus 4: Luke Saxton knocked in the game-winning run as the Monarchs scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth for the walk-off win. 

Seward 7, Fairbury 5: The Bluejays rallied with three runs in the top of the seventh. Brendon Runge, Ethan Smith and Jacob Martin each had doubles for Fairbury.

High school baseball logo 2014
