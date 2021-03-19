Prep baseball results, 3/19

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East 18-16, Norfolk 0-2
Lincoln North Star 5, Hastings 3
Lincoln Southwest 9, Lincoln Pius X 6
Mount Michael 4, Wahoo/BN/LL 1
OTHER SCHOOLS
Arlington 15, Omaha Northwest 8
Bellevue West 5 Papillion-La Vista South 3
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 10, Branched Oak 0
Columbus at Seward
Concordia/BT/OC 8, Omaha North 3
Crete 13, Auburn 9
Elkhorn 14, Platte Valley 0
Elkhorn North at Omaha South
Fort Calhoun at Twin River
Millard North at Grand Island
Millard West at Blue Valley, Kan.
Millard West at Mill Valley, Kan.
Nebraska City at Blair
Omaha Central at Creighton Prep
Omaha Gross 8, Platteview 7
Omaha Roncalli at Archbishop Bergan
Omaha Westside at Omaha Burke
Papillion-La Vista 14, Elkhorn South 6
Plattsmouth 10, Falls City 0
Ralston at South Sioux City
HIGHLIGHTS
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 10, Branched Oak 0: Tres Gonsior did it all for the Kernels throwing five scoreless innings while hitting a home run with four RBIs.
Lincoln East 18, Norfolk 0: 10 different Spartans had an RBI while starting pitcher Charlie Mosser threw three scoreless innings with seven strikeouts.
Lincoln East 16, Norfolk 2: Cooper Erikson smacked a home run and drove in four RBIs while Austin Schneider hit a double and three RBIs.
Lincoln North Star 5, Hastings 3: Caden Steiger threw five innings of one-run ball while Kade Seip had an RBI for North Star.
Mount Michael 4, Wahoo/BN/LL 1: Luke Broderick pitched a complete game for the Knights, striking out seven. Tate Nelson struck out eight for Wahoo/BN/LL.
Elkhorn 14, Platte Valley 0: Elkhorn scored 10 runs in the top of the seventh inning. Drew Christo drove in five runs for the Antlers.
Crete 13, Auburn 9: Braden Gerdes had two hits and three RBIs for Auburn.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 9, LINCOLN PIUS X 6
|Lincoln Southwest
|100
|402
|2
|--
|9
|6
|2
|Lincoln Pius X
|050
|100
|0
|--
|6
|3
|2
W--Smith (1-0). L--Hodge (0-1). 2B--LSW, Merkel; LPX, Chapelle.
MOUNT MICHAEL 4, WAHOO/BN/LL 1
|Wahoo/BN/LL
|000
|100
|0
|--
|1
|2
|3
|Mount Michael
|000
|031
|x
|--
|4
|5
|2
W--Broderick (1-0). L--Nelson (0-1). 2B--W/BN/LL, Nelson; MM, Wilber, Christo.
LINCOLN EAST 16, NORFOLK 2
|Lincoln East
|632
|41x
|x
|--
|16
|20
|2
|Norfolk
|100
|01x
|x
|--
|2
|4
|3
W--Worthley (1-0). L--Vaughan (0-1). 2B--LE, Evasco, Mosser 3, Schneider, Walters. 3B--LE, Brink, Schneider. HR--LE, Cooper Erikson.
LINCOLN NORTH STAR 5, HASTINGS 3
|Hastings
|001
|002
|0
|--
|3
|7
|2
|Lincoln North Star
|013
|010
|x
|--
|5
|7
|3
W--Steiger (1-0). L--Kalvelage (0-1). 2B--HAS, Kalvelage; LNS, Reed, Seip. HR--LNS, Bishop.
LINCOLN EAST 18, NORFOLK 0
|Lincoln East
|811
|17x
|x
|--
|18
|11
|1
|Norfolk
|000
|00x
|x
|--
|0
|0
|1
W--Mosser (1-0). L--Lammers (0-1). 2B--LE, Greenwood, Schmeider 2, Yates. HR--LE, Erikson.