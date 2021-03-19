 Skip to main content
Prep baseball results, 3/19
agate

Prep baseball results, 3/19

  • Updated
Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln East 18-16, Norfolk 0-2 

Lincoln North Star 5, Hastings 3

Lincoln Southwest 9, Lincoln Pius X 6

Mount Michael 4, Wahoo/BN/LL 1

OTHER SCHOOLS

Arlington 15, Omaha Northwest 8

Bellevue West 5 Papillion-La Vista South 3

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 10, Branched Oak 0

Columbus at Seward

Concordia/BT/OC 8, Omaha North 3

Crete 13, Auburn 9

Elkhorn 14, Platte Valley 0

Elkhorn North at Omaha South

Fort Calhoun at Twin River

Millard North at Grand Island

Millard West at Blue Valley, Kan.

Millard West at Mill Valley, Kan.

Nebraska City at Blair

Omaha Central at Creighton Prep

Omaha Gross 8, Platteview 7

Omaha Roncalli at Archbishop Bergan

Omaha Westside at Omaha Burke

Papillion-La Vista 14, Elkhorn South 6

Plattsmouth 10, Falls City 0

Ralston at South Sioux City

HIGHLIGHTS

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 10, Branched Oak 0: Tres Gonsior did it all for the Kernels throwing five scoreless innings while hitting a home run with four RBIs. 

Lincoln East 18, Norfolk 0: 10 different Spartans had an RBI while starting pitcher Charlie Mosser threw three scoreless innings with seven strikeouts. 

Lincoln East 16, Norfolk 2: Cooper Erikson smacked a home run and drove in four RBIs while Austin Schneider hit a double and three RBIs. 

Lincoln North Star 5, Hastings 3: Caden Steiger threw five innings of one-run ball while Kade Seip had an RBI for North Star.

Mount Michael 4, Wahoo/BN/LL 1: Luke Broderick pitched a complete game for the Knights, striking out seven. Tate Nelson struck out eight for Wahoo/BN/LL.

Elkhorn 14, Platte Valley 0: Elkhorn scored 10 runs in the top of the seventh inning. Drew Christo drove in five runs for the Antlers.

Crete 13, Auburn 9: Braden Gerdes had two hits and three RBIs for Auburn.

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 9, LINCOLN PIUS X 6

Lincoln Southwest 100 402 --
Lincoln Pius X  050 100 --

W--Smith (1-0). L--Hodge (0-1). 2B--LSW, Merkel; LPX, Chapelle.

MOUNT MICHAEL 4, WAHOO/BN/LL 1

Wahoo/BN/LL 000 1000--123
Mount Michael 000031x--452

W--Broderick (1-0). L--Nelson (0-1). 2B--W/BN/LL, Nelson; MM, Wilber, Christo.

LINCOLN EAST 16, NORFOLK 2

Lincoln East 632 41x --16 20 
Norfolk  100 01x --

W--Worthley (1-0). L--Vaughan (0-1). 2B--LE, Evasco, Mosser 3, Schneider, Walters. 3B--LE, Brink, Schneider. HR--LE, Cooper Erikson.

LINCOLN NORTH STAR 5, HASTINGS 3

Hastings 001 002 --
Lincoln North Star  013 010 --

W--Steiger (1-0). L--Kalvelage (0-1). 2B--HAS, Kalvelage; LNS, Reed, Seip. HR--LNS, Bishop.

LINCOLN EAST 18, NORFOLK 0

Lincoln East 811 17x --18 11 
Norfolk  000 00x --

W--Mosser (1-0). L--Lammers (0-1). 2B--LE, Greenwood, Schmeider 2, Yates. HR--LE, Erikson.

High school baseball logo 2014
