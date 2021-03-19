Prep baseball results, 3/19

Omaha Roncalli at Archbishop Bergan

Omaha Westside at Omaha Burke

Papillion-La Vista 14, Elkhorn South 6

Plattsmouth 10, Falls City 0

Ralston at South Sioux City

HIGHLIGHTS

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 10, Branched Oak 0: Tres Gonsior did it all for the Kernels throwing five scoreless innings while hitting a home run with four RBIs.

Lincoln East 18, Norfolk 0: 10 different Spartans had an RBI while starting pitcher Charlie Mosser threw three scoreless innings with seven strikeouts.

Lincoln East 16, Norfolk 2: Cooper Erikson smacked a home run and drove in four RBIs while Austin Schneider hit a double and three RBIs.

Lincoln North Star 5, Hastings 3: Caden Steiger threw five innings of one-run ball while Kade Seip had an RBI for North Star.

Mount Michael 4, Wahoo/BN/LL 1: Luke Broderick pitched a complete game for the Knights, striking out seven. Tate Nelson struck out eight for Wahoo/BN/LL.