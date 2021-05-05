Prep baseball ratings, 5/6

Comments: Norris remains the No. 1 team in Class B, but the gap between the Titans and the field narrowed considerably after they lost to Bennington and Waverly last week. Norris will be challenged by Elkhorn North and Mount Michael in District B-2, while Elkhorn may have to face either Waverly or red-hot Omaha Roncalli in B-3. Hastings won 12 of its last 13 games to close the regular season and will host District B-1 as a result. Beatrice had one of the best records in the state all season before losing its last three games, and the Orangemen will host a B-5 field that features a talented Ralston team. Similarly, Omaha Skutt and surging Bennington could meet in B-4, while either Central City/Fullerton/Centura or Seward could make a trip to the state tournament out of District B-6.