Prep baseball ratings, 5/6

There are no changes at the top, but a pair of newcomers soar in the final ratings ahead of postseason play.
Class A (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Millard South (28-4); 1
2. Bellevue West (25-4); 2
3. Lincoln East (20-7); 4
4. Papillion-La Vista South (18-8); 7
5. Millard West (22-11); 3
6. Elkhorn South (17-12); -
7. Millard North (19-10); 5
8. Archbishop Bergan (16-6); 6
9. Lincoln Southeast (17-10); 10
10. Omaha Westside (18-13); 8
Contenders: Lincoln Southwest, Creighton Prep, Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln Pius X.
Comments: Top-ranked Millard South may be entering districts with a 12-game winning streak that includes six wins over top-10 opponents, but the Patriots haven’t been rewarded with an easy path to the state tournament. District A-1 also features No. 6 Elkhorn South and No. 9 Lincoln Southeast, a pair of teams that have also found their groove in recent weeks. Bellevue West, Lincoln East and Millard West have been among Class A’s best all season, and they earn the right to host districts as a result. Apart from a loss to Lincoln Northeast, all of Papillion-La Vista South’s losses have come to top-10 opponents. The Titans host District A-4, which features Millard North and Gretna, while the final district host is Archbishop Bergan in A-6. The Knights will be challenged by Lincoln Southwest.
Class B (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Norris (20-7); 1
2. Elkhorn (17-10); 2
3. Hastings (18-5); 4
4. Beatrice (14-5); 3
5. Bennington (15-8); 6
6. Omaha Skutt (15-6); 5
7. Ralston (18-7); 7
8. Waverly (14-12); 9
9. Omaha Roncalli (10-9); -
10. Elkhorn North (10-13); 10
Contenders: Central City/Fullerton/Centura, Seward, Plattsmouth, Wayne.
Comments: Norris remains the No. 1 team in Class B, but the gap between the Titans and the field narrowed considerably after they lost to Bennington and Waverly last week. Norris will be challenged by Elkhorn North and Mount Michael in District B-2, while Elkhorn may have to face either Waverly or red-hot Omaha Roncalli in B-3. Hastings won 12 of its last 13 games to close the regular season and will host District B-1 as a result. Beatrice had one of the best records in the state all season before losing its last three games, and the Orangemen will host a B-5 field that features a talented Ralston team. Similarly, Omaha Skutt and surging Bennington could meet in B-4, while either Central City/Fullerton/Centura or Seward could make a trip to the state tournament out of District B-6.