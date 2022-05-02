Prep baseball ratings, 5/3

The No. 1 teams hold steady in the final update to the ratings before district play, but there is still plenty of movement as teams fight to extend their season another week.

(Records through Saturday)

Class A (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Millard West (24-5) | 1

2. Creighton Prep (24-5) | 3

3. Lincoln East (22-3) | 4

4. Millard South (20-8) | 2

5. Elkhorn South (16-8) | 5

6. Lincoln Southeast (19-6) | 6

7. Gretna (16-11) | -

8. Kearney (15-8) | 8

9. Bellevue West (15-11) | 10

10. Omaha Westside (16-13) | 9

Contenders: Fremont, Lincoln Southwest, Papillion-La Vista South.

Comments: Millard West and Creighton Prep have been fighting for the No. 1 spot all season and the two teams finally faced each other on Friday, a 4-3 Millard West win. The Wildcats are currently on a nine-game winning streak that includes six victories over top-10 opponents. Lincoln East jumps back into third after avenging a pair of losses to Millard South earlier in the year with a 15-1 win over the Patriots. The top four in Class A seems settled as of now, with Elkhorn South right behind in fifth considering the Storm suffered a surprising loss to Lincoln North Star last week. Gretna has been in and out of the top 10 over the last month and jumps back into seventh after beating Bellevue West and Lincoln Southeast, which remains ahead of Gretna because all of its losses this season came to top-10 teams.

Key games: Tuesday—Bellevue West at Gretna, Fremont at Lincoln Pius X, Millard South at Millard North. Wednesday—Creighton Prep at Lincoln North Star. Friday-Saturday—Class A districts.

Class B (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt (17-4) | 1

2. Bennington (15-5) | 3

3. Norris (18-6) | 2

4. Elkhorn North (17-10) | 4

5. Central City/Fullerton/Centura (20-1) | 5

6. Beatrice (14-4) | 6

7. Platte Valley (17-5) | 7

8. Elkhorn (12-13) | -

9. Omaha Gross (15-7) | 8

10. Malcolm (13-5) | 9

Contenders: Waverly, Lincoln Christian, Wayne, Mount Michael.

Comments: Omaha Skutt and Norris have occupied the top-two spots for over a month, but that changes right ahead of districts. Bennington jumps into second following a 6-5 win over Norris and a successful April that also included wins over Elkhorn North and Elkhorn South. Apart from that, Class B is mostly unchanged from a week ago as Central City/Fullerton/Centura, Beatrice and Platte Valley all went unbeaten. It’s been a long time coming for Elkhorn to reappear in the top 10 after a 3-10 start to the season, and the Antlers have earned it with wins over Omaha Westside, Waverly, Omaha Gross and Norris in the last three weeks.

Key games: Tuesday—Omaha Gross at Arlington, Platte Valley at Lincoln Christian, Omaha Skutt at Papillion-La Vista South, Plattsmouth at Platteview. Thursday-Saturday—Class B districts.

