After a thrilling state tournament, the high school baseball season is in the books. Here are Nate Thomas' final ratings for the season.
1. Lincoln East (31-4); 1
2. Millard West (32-7); 2
3. Elkhorn South (27-9); 3
4. Grand Island (15-11); -
5. Creighton Prep (20-14); 10
7. Bellevue West (18-8); 5
8. Papillion-La Vista South (18-8); 6
9. Lincoln Southeast (16-10); 8
10. Millard South (18-13); 9
Comments: Lincoln East took over the No. 1 spot from Millard West and held on to it for the final seven weeks of the season. The Spartans won the exciting state championship game over the Wildcats for the third win between the two teams. Grand Island snuck into the state tournament and made quite the push in Omaha.
1. Elkhorn North (23-6); 1
4. Omaha Skutt (14-12); 6
8. Platte Valley (13-12); 10
Comments: Elkhorn North went back-to-back, winning Norris in another instant classic. Those were the top two teams in the preseason and they finished as last ones standing. Omaha Gross and Omaha Skutt put together great runs in the tournament and each finished one win away from the final. Wahoo/Bishop Neumann falls because of an 0-2 run at state.
2. Omaha Roncalli (13-12); 9
5. Central City/Fullerton/Centura (21-6); 3
7. Omaha Concordia/BT/OC (11-15); -
9. Adams Central (11-6); 7
10. Lincoln Christian (10-10); 8
Comments: Malcolm spent the entire season in the top spot of Class C and finished as the state champion. Omaha Roncalli put together a great run to make the final after starting the season as the second-ranked team. Platteview had a great state tournament too while Plattsmouth slips after going 0-2. Omaha Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian jumps into the rankings after an upset over Malcolm to make the field.
Photos: The 2023 state baseball champions are crowned in Omaha
Lincoln East head coach Mychal Lanik (right) hugs one of his sons after defeating Millard West in the Class A championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln East's Joey Senstock (4) screams after the go-ahead run against Millard West during the Class A championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln East celebrates with East head coach Mychal Lanik (middle) after defeating Millard West in the Class A championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln East's Troy Peltz (2) celebrates after scoring the go-ahead run against Millard West during the Class A championship game on Friday at Tal Anderson Field.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Jeter Worthley (left) and Carter Mick (10) embrace after defeating Millard West in the Class A championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln East's Troy Peltz (2) celebrates after scoring the go-ahead run against Millard West during the Class A championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln East's Joey Senstock (4) screams after the go-ahead run against Millard West during the Class A championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln East holds up the championship plaque after defeating Millard West in the Class A championship game Friday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Garrett Springer (19) looks down at his championship medal after defeating Millard West during the Class A championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln East fans celebrate as East head coach Mychal Lanik (bottom, right) embraces Paul Shortridge (3) after defeating Millard West in the Class A championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln East's Kai Burkey (1) and Joey Senstock (4) celebrate after defeating Millard West in the Class A championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln East's Carter Mick (10) smiles after defeating Millard West in the Class A championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln East's Troy Peltz (2) celebrates with Landon Sandy (16) and others after his throw to home plate retired the potential game-winning run in the Class A championship game Friday at Tal Anderson Field.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Millard West's Troy Peltz (2) throws a runner out at first base against Lincoln East during the Class A championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln East's Carter Mick (10) shares a smile with Owen Laessig (6) after closing out an inning against Millard West during the Class A championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Millard West's Nick Venteicher (2) dives home for a run against Lincoln East during the Class A championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Millard West's Nick Venteicher (2) celebrates after making it to second base against Lincoln East during the Class A championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Millard West's Caleb Lanphear (17) leaps into the air alongside teammates to celebrate an out against Lincoln East during the Class A championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln East's Garrett Springer (left) and Joey Senstock (4) cheer after Troy Peltz (middle) scored a run during the Class A championship game against Millard West at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln East's Troy Peltz (2) sprints home for a run against Millard West as Garrett Springer (19) cheers him home during the Class A championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln East's AJ Evasco (7) daps up Harrison Biester (5) after two East runs against Millard West during the Class A championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Norris' Collier Hestermann (15) pitches against Elkhorn North during the Class B championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Carson Ripley (left) and Xavier Cavenaugh react after Ripley scored a run against Norris during the Class B championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Norris' Bryce Fountain (12) bunts the ball against Elkhorn North during the Class B championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Norris' Kale Fountain (22) makes contact with the ball against Elkhorn North during the Class B championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Norris' Kaizer Papenhagen (13) throws to first base against Elkhorn North during the Class B championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Isaiah Miller (1) smiles after a run against Norris during the Class B championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Roncalli's Wyatt Yetter (20) shares a smile before batting against Malcolm during the Class C championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Malcolm catcher Colt Reiling (left) and pitcher Maddox Meyer celebrate after defeating Omaha Roncalli in the Class C championship game Friday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Malcolm's Maddox Meyer (left) sticks his tongue out while tagging Omaha Roncalli's Josh Chytil for the final out of the Class C championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Malcolm's Colt Reiling (left), Maddox Meyer, and Hayden Frank (2) share smiles after defeating Omaha Roncalli in the Class C championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Malcolm's Derek Erickson (left) and Noah Gonyea celebrate after defeating Omaha Roncalli in the Class C championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Malcolm's Maddox Meyer (middle) and Hayden Frank (left) are presented the Class C championship trophy after defeating Omaha Roncalli in the Class C championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Roncalli's Grant Ryan (right) and Abel Jimenez Escobar (left) collide while diving for a ground ball during the Class C championship game against Malcolm at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Roncalli's Grant Ryan (24) misses a ground ball during the Class C championship game against Malcolm at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Clay Shafer (21) sprints to third base during the Class C championship game against Malcolm at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Malcolm's Hayden Frank (2) lets out a yell after scoring against Omaha Roncalli during the Class C championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Roncalli's Jackson Urban (4) pitches against Malcolm during the Class C championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Roncalli's Abel Jimenez Escobar (left) is thrown out by Malcolm's Carson Frank (7) during the Class C championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Malcolm's Maddox Meyer (11) catches a fly ball against Omaha Roncalli during the Class C championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Malcolm's Maddox Meyer (11) pitches against Omaha Roncalli during the Class C championship game at Tal Anderson Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!