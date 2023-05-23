After a thrilling state tournament, the high school baseball season is in the books. Here are Nate Thomas' final ratings for the season.

Class A (Rec.); Pvs.

1. Lincoln East (31-4); 1

2. Millard West (32-7); 2

3. Elkhorn South (27-9); 3

4. Grand Island (15-11); -

5. Creighton Prep (20-14); 10

6. Gretna (20-7); 4

7. Bellevue West (18-8); 5

8. Papillion-La Vista South (18-8); 6

9. Lincoln Southeast (16-10); 8

10. Millard South (18-13); 9

Comments: Lincoln East took over the No. 1 spot from Millard West and held on to it for the final seven weeks of the season. The Spartans won the exciting state championship game over the Wildcats for the third win between the two teams. Grand Island snuck into the state tournament and made quite the push in Omaha.

Class B (Rec.); Pvs.

1. Elkhorn North (23-6); 1

2. Norris (25-10); 2

3. Omaha Gross (18-8); 5

4. Omaha Skutt (14-12); 6

5. Elkhorn (17-15); 4

6. Beatrice (15-10); 7

7. Wahoo/BN/LL (20-5); 3

8. Platte Valley (13-12); 10

9. Blair (14-10); 8

10. Seward (13-9); 9

Comments: Elkhorn North went back-to-back, winning Norris in another instant classic. Those were the top two teams in the preseason and they finished as last ones standing. Omaha Gross and Omaha Skutt put together great runs in the tournament and each finished one win away from the final. Wahoo/Bishop Neumann falls because of an 0-2 run at state.

Class C (Rec.); Pvs.

1. Malcolm (25-3); 1

2. Omaha Roncalli (13-12); 9

3. Platteview (15-12); 4

4. Wayne (17-9); 6

5. Central City/Fullerton/Centura (21-6); 3

6. Plattsmouth (19-6); 2

7. Omaha Concordia/BT/OC (11-15); -

8. DC West (15-9); 5

9. Adams Central (11-6); 7

10. Lincoln Christian (10-10); 8

Comments: Malcolm spent the entire season in the top spot of Class C and finished as the state champion. Omaha Roncalli put together a great run to make the final after starting the season as the second-ranked team. Platteview had a great state tournament too while Plattsmouth slips after going 0-2. Omaha Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian jumps into the rankings after an upset over Malcolm to make the field.

Photos: The 2023 state baseball champions are crowned in Omaha