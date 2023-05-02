We have reached the postseason with district play starting on Thursday in Classes B and C and Class A to follow on Friday. Here are Nate Thomas' last in-season ratings.

(Records through Saturday)

Class A (Rec.); Pvs.

1. Lincoln East (25-4); 1

2. Millard West (27-5); 2

3. Elkhorn South (22-7); 3

4. Gretna (20-7); 4

5. Bellevue West (18-8); 6

6. Papillion-La Vista South (18-8); 7

7. Lincoln Pius X (15-7); 9

8. Lincoln Southeast (16-10); 8

9. Millard South (18-13); 5

10. Creighton Prep (15-12); 10

Contenders: Lincoln Southwest, Grand Island, Omaha Westside.

Comments: Lincoln East won the second head-to-head matchup against Millard West to hold the No. 1 spot for another week. The Spartans bounced back from a pair of losses last week to win their final eight regular season games and likely the favorite heading into the postseason this week. Millard South slid down the ratings this week in the only other major movement.

Class B (Rec.); Pvs.

1. Elkhorn North (19-4); 1

2. Norris (20-8); 3

3. Wahoo/BN/LL (18-3); 4

4. Elkhorn (14-12); 2

5. Omaha Gross (13-5); 5

6. Omaha Skutt (9-8); 6

7. Beatrice (12-8); 8

8. Blair (12-9); 10

9. Seward (13-8); 9

10. Platte Valley (13-8); 7

Contenders: Bennington, Hastings, Nebraska City, Waverly.

Comments: Elkhorn North continues to cruise and stake its claim as the best in Class B. Elkhorn hit a skid while Norris and Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran continue winning streaks. Districts should get interesting considering how close the teams in the bottom spots in the ratings and the few behind them.

Class C (Rec.); Pvs.

1. Malcolm (20-2); 1

2. Plattsmouth (16-3); 3

3. Central City/Fullerton/Centura (17-4); 2

4. Platteview (11-8); 5

5. DC West (13-6); 4

6. Wayne (12-6); -

7. Adams Central (9-5); 7

8. Lincoln Christian (8-8); 8

9. Omaha Roncalli (8-9); 6

10. Arlington (10-8); 9

Contenders: Auburn, St. Paul-Palmer, Twin River, Omaha Concordia/BT/OC.

Comments: Wayne makes a huge jump this week as it rides a seven-game winning streak with wins over Class B-rated squads Seward and Platte Valley, as well as C No. 7 Adams Central. Class C has heated up from a slow start to the season and districts will be entertaining. Expect some playoff chaos.

