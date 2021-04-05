Comments: Parity and competitiveness continue to thrive in Class A, and the many changes from last week’s ratings reflect that. Former No. 1 Lincoln East drops to No. 4 after a surprising 6-2 loss to Hastings on Saturday, making room for Millard South to claim the top spot. The Patriots also lost their first game of the season last week, falling 6-5 to Lincoln North Star, but dominant pitching from Caden Blair and Nate Moquin has led Millard South to five top-10 wins. Millard West is back near the top after a slow start, and the Wildcats can make some noise in their home invite this weekend. Newcomers Papillion-La Vista South and Lincoln Southwest soar in the rankings thanks to a pair of six-game winning streaks, while losing streaks cause Creighton Prep and Papillion-La Vista to tumble.

Comments: Norris and Elkhorn lost games to Class A opponents last week, but the Antlers’ 10-2 win over Bennington confirmed the gap between the top two teams and the rest of Class B. The ratings do not account for Monday's Elkhorn-Norris game. Beatrice is now the only undefeated team left in the state (that has played a game so far) after the Orangemen produced a walk-off 5-4 win over Elkhorn North. The Wolves are the only top-10 opponent Beatrice has played so far. Hastings also rises for its wins over two of the best teams in the state (Norris and Lincoln East) after the Tigers took down the former top-ranked Spartans over the weekend. Another rising challenger is Ralston, whose two losses have come against Hastings and Bellevue West. Ralston senior Nolan Sailors leads the state in both home runs (four) and runs batted in (22), and is slugging 1.324 through nine games.