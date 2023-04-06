The high school baseball season is nearing the halfway point. Nate Thomas has the latest set of ratings featuring some of the hottest teams in the state.

Class A (Records through Tuesday); Pvs.

1. Millard West (12-0); 1

2. Bellevue West (10-2); 7

3. Papillion-La Vista South (8-2); 8

4. Millard South (9-3); 2

5. Elkhorn South (8-3); 3

6. Gretna (7-3); -

7. Lincoln East (8-2); 5

8. Creighton Prep (6-6); 4

9. Omaha Westside (7-4); 9

10. Grand Island (4-2); -

Contenders: Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southeast, Bellevue East, Lincoln Northeast.

Comments: Millard West is the lone undefeated team in Class A left, and the Wildcats have rolled through to start the season. Bellevue West and Papillion-La Vista South make huge jumps from the initial ratings after long winning streaks and key wins. Gretna moves into the rankings with seven straight wins after starting 0-3.

Class B (Rec.); Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt (5-3); 3

2. Omaha Gross (8-2); 9

3. Elkhorn North (6-4); 1

4. Elkhorn (7-5); 1

5. Blair (4-4); 8

6. Norris (8-5); 2

7. Beatrice (8-2); 5

8. Wahoo/BN/LL (10-1); 10

9. Platte Valley (7-3); -

10. Hastings (5-4); -

Contenders: Bennington, Seward, Mount Michael.

Comments: Elkhorn North has played a tough schedule and has managed it well but inconsistent play drops them a few spots. Omaha Skutt has played well against Class B competition outside of a 1-0 loss to the Wolves. Omaha Gross makes a big jump after a strong start. The Eastern Midlands and Trailblazer Conferences make up six spots.

Class C

1. Malcolm (7-0); 1

2. DC West (5-2); 10

3. Plattsmouth (0-1); 4

4. Platteview (0-2); 3

5. Lincoln Christian (0-1); 9

6. Omaha Roncalli (1-0); 2

7. Adams Central (3-1); 8

8. Central City/Fullerton/Centura (2-0); 7

9. Arlington (4-4); -

10. St. Paul/Palmer (2-2); -

Contenders: Wayne, Twin River, Maxwell-North Platte St. Pat's.

Comments: Malcolm is rolling to start the season, but it awaits its first big test on Thursday against Lincoln Christian. DC West also had a hot start to this season before back-to-back losses to Omaha Gross and Arlington this week. The Crusaders have also had a solid start, but an extra-innings loss to Bennington may halt that momentum.