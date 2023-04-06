The high school baseball season is nearing the halfway point. Nate Thomas has the latest set of ratings featuring some of the hottest teams in the state.
Class A (Records through Tuesday); Pvs.
1. Millard West (12-0); 1
2. Bellevue West (10-2); 7
3. Papillion-La Vista South (8-2); 8
4. Millard South (9-3); 2
5. Elkhorn South (8-3); 3
6. Gretna (7-3); -
7. Lincoln East (8-2); 5
8. Creighton Prep (6-6); 4
9. Omaha Westside (7-4); 9
10. Grand Island (4-2); -
Contenders: Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southeast, Bellevue East, Lincoln Northeast.
Comments: Millard West is the lone undefeated team in Class A left, and the Wildcats have rolled through to start the season. Bellevue West and Papillion-La Vista South make huge jumps from the initial ratings after long winning streaks and key wins. Gretna moves into the rankings with seven straight wins after starting 0-3.
Class B (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Omaha Skutt (5-3); 3
2. Omaha Gross (8-2); 9
3. Elkhorn North (6-4); 1
4. Elkhorn (7-5); 1
5. Blair (4-4); 8
6. Norris (8-5); 2
7. Beatrice (8-2); 5
8. Wahoo/BN/LL (10-1); 10
9. Platte Valley (7-3); -
10. Hastings (5-4); -
Contenders: Bennington, Seward, Mount Michael.
Comments: Elkhorn North has played a tough schedule and has managed it well but inconsistent play drops them a few spots. Omaha Skutt has played well against Class B competition outside of a 1-0 loss to the Wolves. Omaha Gross makes a big jump after a strong start. The Eastern Midlands and Trailblazer Conferences make up six spots.
Class C
1. Malcolm (7-0); 1
2. DC West (5-2); 10
3. Plattsmouth (0-1); 4
4. Platteview (0-2); 3
5. Lincoln Christian (0-1); 9
6. Omaha Roncalli (1-0); 2
7. Adams Central (3-1); 8
8. Central City/Fullerton/Centura (2-0); 7
9. Arlington (4-4); -
10. St. Paul/Palmer (2-2); -
Contenders: Wayne, Twin River, Maxwell-North Platte St. Pat's.
Comments: Malcolm is rolling to start the season, but it awaits its first big test on Thursday against Lincoln Christian. DC West also had a hot start to this season before back-to-back losses to Omaha Gross and Arlington this week. The Crusaders have also had a solid start, but an extra-innings loss to Bennington may halt that momentum.