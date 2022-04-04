 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep baseball ratings, 4/5

Kearney vs. Lincoln East, 3.31

Lincoln East's Jaelyn Welch rounds third base on his way to scoring against Kearney in the fifth inning Thursday at Den Hartog Field.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

A pair of new No. 1s take charge of both Class A and Class B in the biggest shake-up to the ratings yet this season.

Records through Saturday

Class A (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Creighton Prep (8-0) | 6

2. Lincoln East (9-0) | 2

3. Millard West (9-2) | 1

4. Millard South (7-2) | 4

5. Elkhorn South (6-2) | 3

6. Fremont (6-1) | 8

7. Gretna (6-3) | -

8. Papillion-La Vista South (5-2) | 9

9. Lincoln Southeast (5-3) | 10

10. Omaha Westside (6-4) | 5

Contenders: Kearney, Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln North Star.

Comments: An assortment of top-10 matchups last week lead to a major shake-up across Class A, with only one team retaining its same spot. Creighton Prep might be the hottest team in the state after dispatching rival Omaha Westside and Papillion-La Vista South this week to pick up the 500th win of head coach Pat Mooney’s career. Those wins send the Junior Jays into the No. 1 spot, but Millard West and Lincoln East also have equal claims at the top. The No. 3 Wildcats might have two losses compared to the undefeated teams above them, but do a pair of 2-1 defeats, one coming to an out-of-state opponent, really do anything to disprove Millard West’s status as the most talented team in Class A? Other than a dominant 16-0 win over Elkhorn South, Millard West hasn’t scored more than five runs in its last six contests, so it may need more production to win a loaded field at its home invite this week. Gretna is a newcomer to the ratings at No. 8 after defeating Millard South for the second time this season, while the Patriots’ win over Elkhorn South drops the Storm into fifth.

Key games: Tuesday—Creighton Prep at Millard South, Omaha Westside at Elkhorn South. Thursday-Saturday—Millard West Invitational (Lincoln East, Lincoln Southwest, Millard South, Millard West, Omaha Westside). Friday—Lincoln Southeast at Norris, Papillion-La Vista South at Elkhorn South.

Class B (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt (7-2) | 4

2. Norris (9-1) | 2

3. Beatrice (6-2) | 1

4. Bennington (7-1) | 3

5. Mount Michael (8-1) | -

6. Omaha Gross (6-1) | 5

7. Elkhorn North (6-4) | 7

8. Central City/Fullerton/Centura (7-0) | 6

9. Waverly (4-5) | 9

10. Lincoln Christian (7-1) | -

Contenders: Platte Valley, Ralston, Plattsmouth.

Comments: There’s a new No. 1 in Class B, and it might have been hard to see this coming a week ago. Omaha Skutt jumps into the top spot after defeating former Class A No. 1 Millard West 2-1 for its second win of the year over a top-10 Class A opponent. Both of Skutt’s losses have also come to Class A No. 5 Elkhorn South. If Skutt were to have lost that matchup, the top spot would have in all likelihood been Norris’ to possess considering the Titans’ seven-game winning streak after an early-season loss to Beatrice. The defending state champions only drop to third after falling in back-to-back games to Elkhorn North and Waverly, two teams that are heating up in the bottom half of the ratings. Mount Michael makes a big leap from contender status into fifth following wins over Omaha Gross and Plattsmouth last week.

Key games: Tuesday—Omaha Gross at Bennington, Elkhorn North at Lincoln Christian, Norris at Ralston. Friday—Fremont at Mount Michael. Saturday—Platte Valley at Beatrice, Omaha Skutt at Fremont.

Photos: No. 1 Beatrice takes on No. 9 Waverly in Class B baseball clash

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

