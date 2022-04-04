Prep baseball ratings, 4/5

A pair of new No. 1s take charge of both Class A and Class B in the biggest shake-up to the ratings yet this season.

Records through Saturday

Class A (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Creighton Prep (8-0) | 6

2. Lincoln East (9-0) | 2

3. Millard West (9-2) | 1

4. Millard South (7-2) | 4

5. Elkhorn South (6-2) | 3

6. Fremont (6-1) | 8

7. Gretna (6-3) | -

8. Papillion-La Vista South (5-2) | 9

9. Lincoln Southeast (5-3) | 10

10. Omaha Westside (6-4) | 5

Contenders: Kearney, Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln North Star.

Comments: An assortment of top-10 matchups last week lead to a major shake-up across Class A, with only one team retaining its same spot. Creighton Prep might be the hottest team in the state after dispatching rival Omaha Westside and Papillion-La Vista South this week to pick up the 500th win of head coach Pat Mooney’s career. Those wins send the Junior Jays into the No. 1 spot, but Millard West and Lincoln East also have equal claims at the top. The No. 3 Wildcats might have two losses compared to the undefeated teams above them, but do a pair of 2-1 defeats, one coming to an out-of-state opponent, really do anything to disprove Millard West’s status as the most talented team in Class A? Other than a dominant 16-0 win over Elkhorn South, Millard West hasn’t scored more than five runs in its last six contests, so it may need more production to win a loaded field at its home invite this week. Gretna is a newcomer to the ratings at No. 8 after defeating Millard South for the second time this season, while the Patriots’ win over Elkhorn South drops the Storm into fifth.

Key games: Tuesday—Creighton Prep at Millard South, Omaha Westside at Elkhorn South. Thursday-Saturday—Millard West Invitational (Lincoln East, Lincoln Southwest, Millard South, Millard West, Omaha Westside). Friday—Lincoln Southeast at Norris, Papillion-La Vista South at Elkhorn South.

Class B (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt (7-2) | 4

2. Norris (9-1) | 2

3. Beatrice (6-2) | 1

4. Bennington (7-1) | 3

5. Mount Michael (8-1) | -

6. Omaha Gross (6-1) | 5

7. Elkhorn North (6-4) | 7

8. Central City/Fullerton/Centura (7-0) | 6

9. Waverly (4-5) | 9

10. Lincoln Christian (7-1) | -

Contenders: Platte Valley, Ralston, Plattsmouth.

Comments: There’s a new No. 1 in Class B, and it might have been hard to see this coming a week ago. Omaha Skutt jumps into the top spot after defeating former Class A No. 1 Millard West 2-1 for its second win of the year over a top-10 Class A opponent. Both of Skutt’s losses have also come to Class A No. 5 Elkhorn South. If Skutt were to have lost that matchup, the top spot would have in all likelihood been Norris’ to possess considering the Titans’ seven-game winning streak after an early-season loss to Beatrice. The defending state champions only drop to third after falling in back-to-back games to Elkhorn North and Waverly, two teams that are heating up in the bottom half of the ratings. Mount Michael makes a big leap from contender status into fifth following wins over Omaha Gross and Plattsmouth last week.

Key games: Tuesday—Omaha Gross at Bennington, Elkhorn North at Lincoln Christian, Norris at Ralston. Friday—Fremont at Mount Michael. Saturday—Platte Valley at Beatrice, Omaha Skutt at Fremont.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.