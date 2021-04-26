Prep baseball ratings, 4/27

A city team makes its first ratings appearance in more than a month as Class A continues to be unpredictable week to week.
(Records through Saturday)
Class A (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Millard South (23-4); 2
2. Bellevue West (21-2); 1
3. Millard West (19-8); 4
4. Lincoln East (16-6); 6
5. Millard North (15-7); 8
6. Archbishop Bergan (10-5); 3
7. Papillion-La Vista South (15-6); 9
8. Omaha Westside (16-10); 5
9. Lincoln Southwest (14-9); 7
10. Lincoln Southeast (12-9); -
Contenders: Papillion-La Vista, Creighton Prep, Elkhorn South, Lincoln Pius X.
Comments: The only certainty in Class A right now is that Millard South and Bellevue West belong at the top. Millard South’s win against Bellevue West last Tuesday puts it back in the top spot, and the Patriots are currently on a seven-game winning streak. Millard West rises after picking up three top-10 wins last week and a Monarch Invite championship, while Lincoln East rises as well with wins against Lincoln Southwest and Class B No. 1 Norris.
The top four teams in the ratings are also the top four in the wild-card point standings (Millard South, Bellevue West, Lincoln East and Millard West), but the standings get extremely congested after that. Including the contenders, there are 14 teams that have a legitimate claim as to why they should be in the top 10. Archbishop Bergan, Omaha Westside and Lincoln Southwest all lost multiple games to top-10 opponents last week and they drop as a result. Lincoln Southeast makes a rating return thanks to its wins against Archbishop Bergan, Omaha Westside and Papillion-La Vista South.
Key games: Tuesday—Bellevue West at Millard West, Millard South at Millard North. Thursday—Bellevue West Invitational (Bellevue West, Lincoln Southeast, Papillion-La Vista), Don Kraft Invite (Lincoln East, Millard North, Millard South, Millard West, Omaha Westside, Papillion-La Vista South).
Class B (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Norris (17-4); 1
2. Elkhorn (13-8); 2
3. Beatrice (12-1); 3
4. Hastings (12-5); 6
5. Omaha Skutt (12-4); 5
6. Bennington (12-6); 9
7. Ralston (15-5); 4
8. Seward (13-4); 10
9. Waverly (10-11); 7
10. Elkhorn North (9-10); 8
Contenders: Plattsmouth, Central City/Fullerton/Centura, Mount Michael.
Comments: Norris may have dropped a game to Class A No. 4 Lincoln East over the weekend, but the Titans haven’t lost to a Class B opponent since their season-opener against Hastings. Their spot atop Class B remains secure. Elkhorn will test itself against top-10 Class A opponents again this week, and nearly all of the Antlers’ losses have come from such matchups. Ralston’s loss to Bennington shakes up the middle of the ratings and allows Hastings to move up, while Omaha Skutt is currently on an impressive six-game winning streak. Waverly and Elkhorn North drop after losing multiple games last week, and that allows Seward to take a season-best spot at No. 8. There are many top-10 matchups this week ahead of the release of district pairings on Thursday.
Key games: Tuesday—Ralston at Plattsmouth. Thursday—Bennington at Norris, Ralston at Beatrice, Waverly at Seward. Friday—Bennington at Elkhorn North, Norris at Waverly.