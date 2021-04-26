Prep baseball ratings, 4/27

Comments: Norris may have dropped a game to Class A No. 4 Lincoln East over the weekend, but the Titans haven’t lost to a Class B opponent since their season-opener against Hastings. Their spot atop Class B remains secure. Elkhorn will test itself against top-10 Class A opponents again this week, and nearly all of the Antlers’ losses have come from such matchups. Ralston’s loss to Bennington shakes up the middle of the ratings and allows Hastings to move up, while Omaha Skutt is currently on an impressive six-game winning streak. Waverly and Elkhorn North drop after losing multiple games last week, and that allows Seward to take a season-best spot at No. 8. There are many top-10 matchups this week ahead of the release of district pairings on Thursday.