Prep baseball ratings, 4/26

Comments: It’s no surprise that the constant flip-flop at the top of the ratings continues this week with Millard West again claiming the No. 1 rating from Creighton Prep. The Wildcats went 5-0 last week with wins over Gretna, Millard North and Elkhorn South, while a pair of losses to Rockhurst (Missouri) and Omaha Burke drop Prep into third. Millard South holds onto its No. 2 rating thanks to a stellar 14-10 win over Lincoln East and a pair of victories over Lincoln Southwest, as well. The Silver Hawks only drop one spot after a 1-4 week considering that all of its losses were to top-five opponents, but those defeats allow Southwest’s rival to make a big jump into sixth. No team is swinging its bats like Lincoln Southeast right now — the Knights have gone 12-2 in April during a stretch where they’ve scored seven or more runs in every game.
Key games: Tuesday—Millard West at Bellevue West. Wednesday—Creighton Prep at Lincoln Southwest. Thursday—Millard South Tournament (Creighton Prep, Lincoln East, Millard South, Millard West, Omaha Westside); Bellevue West Invite (Bellevue West, Gretna, Lincoln Southeast). Saturday—Elkhorn South at Fremont.
Class B (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Omaha Skutt (14-4) | 1
2. Norris (17-5) | 2
3. Bennington (12-5) | 5
4. Elkhorn North (15-9) | 4
5. Central City/Fullerton/Centura (17-1) | 6
6. Beatrice (13-4) | 3
7. Platte Valley (15-5) | 10
8. Omaha Gross (13-5) | 8
9. Malcolm (12-4) | -
10. Lincoln Christian (12-3) | 9
Contenders: Mount Michael, Waverly, Elkhorn, Ralston, Wayne.
Comments: Continued matchups and wins over Class A opponents keep Omaha Skutt and Norris stagnant at the top of Class B, but there’s full-scale movement behind them. A pair of losses to Malcolm and Platteview drop Beatrice into sixth, clearing the way for Bennington’s return after picking up a pair of top-five wins over Elkhorn South and Elkhorn North. However, a difficult week for the Badgers will show if they can remain a true top-five threat. Central City/Fullerton/Centura is unbeaten no longer after falling 15-5 to a surging Platte Valley team, but the Kernels’ season looks more impressive now with a pair of one-run wins over Malcolm. The Clippers return to the ratings after defeating Plattsmouth, Beatrice and Wayne last week as a 1-7 skid for Mount Michael drops the Knights down to contender status.
Key games: Tuesday—Bennington at Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran. Thursday—Norris at Bennington, River Cities Conference Tournament (Mount Michael, Omaha Gross, Omaha Skutt). Friday—Lincoln Christian at Bennington, Waverly at Norris.
