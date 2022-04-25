Prep baseball ratings, 4/26

The constant shuffle in the Class A ratings continues with a big riser and a pair of newcomers to the ratings, while there’s also full-scale movement at the bottom of Class B.

(Records through Saturday)

Class A (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Millard West (20-5) | 5

2. Millard South (18-5) | 2

3. Creighton Prep (20-4) | 1

4. Lincoln East (18-3) | 3

5. Elkhorn South (15-7) | 4

6. Lincoln Southeast (15-5) | 10

7. Lincoln Southwest (13-11) | 6

8. Kearney (13-7) | 9

9. Omaha Westside (13-11) | -

10. Bellevue West (13-9) | -

Contenders: Fremont, Gretna, Papillion-La Vista South, Millard North.

Comments: It’s no surprise that the constant flip-flop at the top of the ratings continues this week with Millard West again claiming the No. 1 rating from Creighton Prep. The Wildcats went 5-0 last week with wins over Gretna, Millard North and Elkhorn South, while a pair of losses to Rockhurst (Missouri) and Omaha Burke drop Prep into third. Millard South holds onto its No. 2 rating thanks to a stellar 14-10 win over Lincoln East and a pair of victories over Lincoln Southwest, as well. The Silver Hawks only drop one spot after a 1-4 week considering that all of its losses were to top-five opponents, but those defeats allow Southwest’s rival to make a big jump into sixth. No team is swinging its bats like Lincoln Southeast right now — the Knights have gone 12-2 in April during a stretch where they’ve scored seven or more runs in every game.

Key games: Tuesday—Millard West at Bellevue West. Wednesday—Creighton Prep at Lincoln Southwest. Thursday—Millard South Tournament (Creighton Prep, Lincoln East, Millard South, Millard West, Omaha Westside); Bellevue West Invite (Bellevue West, Gretna, Lincoln Southeast). Saturday—Elkhorn South at Fremont.

Class B (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt (14-4) | 1

2. Norris (17-5) | 2

3. Bennington (12-5) | 5

4. Elkhorn North (15-9) | 4

5. Central City/Fullerton/Centura (17-1) | 6

6. Beatrice (13-4) | 3

7. Platte Valley (15-5) | 10

8. Omaha Gross (13-5) | 8

9. Malcolm (12-4) | -

10. Lincoln Christian (12-3) | 9

Contenders: Mount Michael, Waverly, Elkhorn, Ralston, Wayne.

Comments: Continued matchups and wins over Class A opponents keep Omaha Skutt and Norris stagnant at the top of Class B, but there’s full-scale movement behind them. A pair of losses to Malcolm and Platteview drop Beatrice into sixth, clearing the way for Bennington’s return after picking up a pair of top-five wins over Elkhorn South and Elkhorn North. However, a difficult week for the Badgers will show if they can remain a true top-five threat. Central City/Fullerton/Centura is unbeaten no longer after falling 15-5 to a surging Platte Valley team, but the Kernels’ season looks more impressive now with a pair of one-run wins over Malcolm. The Clippers return to the ratings after defeating Plattsmouth, Beatrice and Wayne last week as a 1-7 skid for Mount Michael drops the Knights down to contender status.

Key games: Tuesday—Bennington at Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran. Thursday—Norris at Bennington, River Cities Conference Tournament (Mount Michael, Omaha Gross, Omaha Skutt). Friday—Lincoln Christian at Bennington, Waverly at Norris.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

