Two top-ranked squads lost this week and there was plenty of other action on diamonds across the state. Here are Nate Thomas' latest ratings. (Records through Saturday)
1. Lincoln East (20-4); 1
2. Millard West (22-4); 2
3. Elkhorn South (17-6); 4
5. Millard South (17-8); 8
6. Bellevue West (16-6); 7
7. Papillion-La Vista South (13-7); 6
8. Lincoln Southeast (13-8); 9
9. Lincoln Pius X (12-7); -
10. Creighton Prep (12-11); 10
Contenders: Lincoln Southwest, Grand Island, Omaha Westside, Lincoln Northeast. Comments: Lincoln East and Millard West each hit snags this week with a pair of losses, but hold their places. Elkhorn South defeated Gretna, leading to the two switching places. Grand Island drops out of the rankings after being knocked off by new entrant Lincoln Pius X. Bellevue West and Millard South picked up a few spots after big wins.
1. Elkhorn North (15-4); 1
7. Platte Valley (11-6); 8
Contenders: Bennington, Hastings, Nebraska City. Comments: Elkhorn North capped off a 5-0 week with stellar pitching. Norris won Lincoln East's Spartan Invitational with an 8-2 win over Waverly, also defeating Millard South in the tournament. Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran beat a pair of rated teams — Platte Valley and Beatrice — to continue its stellar season.
2. Central City/Fullerton/Centura (12-4); 2
6. Omaha Roncalli (8-7); 6
7. Adams Central (6-2); 7
8. Lincoln Christian (6-7); 8
Contenders: Auburn, St. Paul-Palmer, Twin River, Omaha Concordia/BT/OC. Comments: Plattsmouth has won 11 of its last 12 games, capped off with an upset win over Malcolm. The Blue Devils' lone loss in that stretch was to Platteview. Central City/Fullerton/Centura has been hot too, winning 10 straight before a loss to the Clippers over the weekend. Class C is starting to heat up.
Photos: Pius X gets past Grand Island in extra innings
Grand Island's Carson Leiting makes a stop on a ground ball hit by Lincoln Pius X in the fifth inning on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Sherman Field in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
