Prep baseball ratings, 4/20

A new team claims the top spot in Class A for the fourth time this season, while Archbishop Bergan soars thanks to a seven-game winning streak. Class B has plenty of movement as well.
(Records through Saturday)
Class A (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Bellevue West (19-1); 2
2. Millard South (17-4); 1
3. Archbishop Bergan (9-2); -
4. Millard West (15-7); 7
5. Omaha Westside (13-7); 3
6. Lincoln East (13-5); 5
7. Lincoln Southwest (13-6); 6
8. Millard North (11-6); 4
9. Papillion-La Vista South (12-5); 8
10. Papillion-La Vista (12-8); 10
Contenders: Creighton Prep, Lincoln Pius X, Elkhorn South, Omaha Central.
Comments: The No. 1 ranking has been a long time coming for Bellevue West. The Thunderbirds have won 16 straight games since losing to Millard North in late March, and their experienced pitching staff dominated in wins against Omaha Westside, Millard West and Papillion-La Vista last week. The Metro Conference Tournament champions can put even more distance between them and the rest of the field if they beat No. 2 Millard South on Tuesday. Millard West bounced back from its four-game losing streak by defeating formerly top-ranked Millard South twice, and the Patriots drop to second as a result. Archbishop Bergan spent most of the season as a contender, but there’s no denying the Knights’ quality after they beat three top-10 opponents last week. An upset of Millard South was a quality win in of itself, but Bergan didn’t stop there, defeating Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln East en route to a Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament title. East and Southwest drop one spot as a result, but they will play each other on Wednesday and perhaps again this weekend.
Key games: Tuesday — Bellevue West at Millard South. Wednesday — Lincoln East at Lincoln Southwest, Millard West at Millard North. Thursday — Archbishop Bergan at Millard North. Thursday-Saturday — Monarch Invite (Lincoln Pius X, Millard West, Omaha Westside, Papillion-La Vista, Papillion-La Vista South). Friday-Saturday — Spartan Invite (Lincoln East, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Southwest, Millard South).
Class B (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Norris (14-3); 1
2. Elkhorn (11-8); 3
3. Beatrice (10-1); 2
4. Ralston (12-4); 6
5. Omaha Skutt (9-4); 7
6. Hastings (9-5); 5
7. Waverly (8-7); 9
8. Elkhorn North (9-7); 8
9. Bennington (10-4); 4
10. Seward (9-4); 10
Contenders: Central City/Fullerton/Centura, Plattsmouth, Omaha Roncalli, Mount Michael.
Comments: Top-ranked Norris defeated Elkhorn for a third time this year in the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament championship game, but it was their closest game yet. The Titans nearly lost to Waverly in the semifinals, but it’s hard to envision any other team claiming the top spot unless Norris goes on a losing streak. Meanwhile, Elkhorn re-claims the No. 2 ranking after Beatrice dropped its first game of the season, 6-0, to Plattsmouth in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament. That loss allowed Ralston to claim the conference title as part of a five-game winning streak. Omaha Skutt and Waverly both rise after strong weeks, while Bennington drops after its loss to unranked Blair in the EMC Tournament. Seward remains at No. 10, but sweeping its home invitational this weekend could elevate the Bluejays even further.
Key games: Wednesday — Millard South at Elkhorn North. Thursday — Ralston at Bennington, Waverly at Hastings. Friday — Omaha Gross at Omaha Skutt, Spartan Invite (Norris, Waverly). Saturday — Seward Invite (Branched Oak, Central City/Fullerton/Centura, Seward, Wayne).
Photos: Archbishop Bergan shuts down Lincoln East in HAC final
