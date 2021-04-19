Prep baseball ratings, 4/20

Comments: The No. 1 ranking has been a long time coming for Bellevue West. The Thunderbirds have won 16 straight games since losing to Millard North in late March, and their experienced pitching staff dominated in wins against Omaha Westside, Millard West and Papillion-La Vista last week. The Metro Conference Tournament champions can put even more distance between them and the rest of the field if they beat No. 2 Millard South on Tuesday. Millard West bounced back from its four-game losing streak by defeating formerly top-ranked Millard South twice, and the Patriots drop to second as a result. Archbishop Bergan spent most of the season as a contender, but there’s no denying the Knights’ quality after they beat three top-10 opponents last week. An upset of Millard South was a quality win in of itself, but Bergan didn’t stop there, defeating Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln East en route to a Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament title. East and Southwest drop one spot as a result, but they will play each other on Wednesday and perhaps again this weekend.