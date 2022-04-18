Prep baseball ratings, 4/19

Conference tournament week leads to a major reshuffle to the ratings, especially in Class A, where zero teams remain in the same spot they were at a week ago.

(Records through Saturday)

Class A (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Creighton Prep (16-2) | 4

2. Millard South (13-4) | 3

3. Lincoln East (14-2) | 2

4. Elkhorn South (12-5) | 5

5. Millard West (15-5) | 1

6. Lincoln Southwest (12-7) | -

7. Papillion-La Vista South (12-6) | 9

8. Fremont (9-3) | 6

9. Kearney (10-6) | -

10. Lincoln Southeast (12-4) | 8

Contenders: Gretna, Bellevue West, Millard North.

Comments: The No. 1 spot atop Class A seems to have been cursed over the last few weeks, because Creighton Prep and Millard West have traded it back and forth amid some tough losses. This week, it’s Prep's turn to reclaim the No. 1 rating after its Metro Conference Tournament title included an 18-0 victory over Elkhorn South in the final. The Storm rise one spot due to their semifinal win over Millard West, which drops all the way to fifth after a 2-3 week that also included losses to Millard South and Omaha Burke. Papillion-La Vista South also rises after beating Gretna, while the Dragons and Millard North fall out of the ratings due to some risers from the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament. No team had a better week than Lincoln Southwest, which went 5-0 with wins over Fremont, Lincoln East and Kearney. The Bearcats are also back in the ratings after beating Lincoln Southeast in the tournament semifinals; three of Kearney’s six losses are to top-five teams.

Key games: Tuesday—Millard South at Bellevue West, Lincoln Southeast at Fremont, Millard West at Gretna. Wednesday—Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln East. Thursday—Kearney at Creighton Prep. Friday—Monarch Invite (Elkhorn South, Gretna, Lincoln Southeast, Millard West, Papillion-La Vista South), Lincoln East Tournament (Lincoln East, Lincoln Southwest, Millard South).

Class B (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt (11-4) | 1

2. Norris (14-3) | 2

3. Beatrice (11-2) | 3

4. Elkhorn North (12-5) | 8

5. Bennington (9-4) | 4

6. Central City/Fullerton/Centura (13-0) | 7

7. Mount Michael (10-5) | 5

8. Omaha Gross (9-4) | 6

9. Lincoln Christian (12-1) | 9

10. Platte Valley (11-5) | -

Contenders: Malcolm, Waverly, Elkhorn, Ralston, Wayne.

Comments: The top three teams in the ratings remain the same, but the gap is narrowing between Omaha Skutt and its competition right behind. The SkyHawks dropped their fourth game of the year to a Class A opponent, and Norris might have been able to claim the top spot if not for a semifinal-round loss to Elkhorn in the EMC Tournament. The eventual conference champion, Elkhorn North, climbs to a season-high No. 4 spot ahead of a brutal two weeks that includes games against ranked opponents at every turn. Undefeated Central City/Fullerton/Centura earned a close win over Malcolm for its first top-10 win; another is possible this week against Platte Valley. Mount Michael and Omaha Gross fall due to back-to-back losses, but both could bounce back with wins over ranked opponents this week.

Key games: Tuesday—Beatrice at Malcolm. Thursday—Bennington at Ralston, Central City/Fullerton/Centura at Platte Valley. Friday—Omaha Skutt at Omaha Gross. Saturday—Beatrice at Bellevue West, Mount Michael at Platte Valley.

