After the first round of conference tournaments, a new No. 1 has emerged and plenty of movement in all three classes. Here are Nate Thomas' latest ratings.

Class A; Pvs.

(Records through Saturday)

1. Lincoln East (16-2); 2

2. Millard West (17-2); 1

3. Gretna (12-4); 6

4. Elkhorn South (13-4); 8

5. Grand Island (8-2); 3

6. Papillion-La Vista South (10-3); 4

7. Bellevue West (11-3); 5

8. Millard South (11-4); 7

9. Lincoln Southeast (10-7); -

10. Creighton Prep (7-7); 9

Contenders: Lincoln Pius X, Omaha Westside, Columbus, Lincoln Southwest.

Comments: Lincoln East takes over the top spot following its Heartland Athletic Conference championship. The Spartans have racked up 12 straight wins, one coming over the previously top-ranked Millard West. Gretna defeated the Wildcats this week and make the jump into the top five.

Class B (Rec.); Pvs.

1. Elkhorn North (10-4); 1

2. Elkhorn (10-6); 5

3. Norris (13-6); 4

4. Omaha Skutt (7-4); 2

5. Omaha Gross (8-3); 3

6. Wahoo/BN/LL (13-2); 9

7. Beatrice (10-4); 7

8. Platte Valley (9-5); 8

9. Blair (8-7); 6

10. Seward (7-6); -

Contenders: Bennington, Hastings, Mount Michael.

Comments: Elkhorn North is on a roll and just won the Eastern Midlands Conference tournament. Elkhorn made the final against the Wolves, the only Class B team the Antlers have lost to all season. Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran won the Trailblazer title, defeating Beatrice and previously-unbeaten Malcolm.

Class C

1. Malcolm (13-1); 1

2. Central City/Fullerton/Centura (9-3); 4

3. Plattsmouth (8-3); 2

4. DC West (7-3); 3

5. Platteview (5-8); 6

6. Omaha Roncalli (3-6); 7

7. Adams Central (3-1); 8

8. Lincoln Christian (4-4); 5

9. Arlington (5-4); 9

10. Auburn (5-5); -

Contenders: Wayne, Maxwell-St. Pat's, Twin River.

Comments: Malcolm lost its first game of the season but keeps the top spot. The Clippers were the final unbeaten team in the state. Central City/Fullerton/Centura has won seven games in a row after a 2-3 start. Otherwise, it was a quiet week in Class C.