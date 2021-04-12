Prep baseball ratings, 4/13

Comments: Norris remains atop Class B, but Elkhorn might have another shot at the Titans after losing the first two matchups. The Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament is the place to be this week when five of Class B’s top 10 battle for the conference crown. Elkhorn plays the toughest schedule in Class B, and the Antlers will be better for it come state tournament time. They continue to hold their own against Class A opposition, but five losses in their last seven games allow Beatrice to claim the second spot. The undefeated Orangemen are only allowing 1.2 runs per game thanks to a talented pitching staff, but they could face a new challenge against Ralston or Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament. The rest of Class B remains mostly unchanged from last week, with the exception of Elkhorn North moving up one spot thanks to a three-game winning streak.