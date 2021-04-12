Prep baseball ratings, 4/13

There are no changes to the top in either Class A or Class B, but new challengers emerge at No. 2 ahead of conference tournament week.
(Records through Saturday)
Class A (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Millard South (15-1); 1
2. Bellevue West (13-1); 3
3. Omaha Westside (12-5); 10
4. Millard North (10-4); 5
5. Lincoln East (11-3); 4
6. Lincoln Southwest (10-5); 7
7. Millard West (11-6); 2
8. Papillion-La Vista South (9-4); 6
9. Creighton Prep (8-6); 8
10. Papillion-La Vista (9-7); 9
Contenders: Lincoln Pius X, Archbishop Bergan, Omaha Central, Kearney.
Comments: There’s no doubt Millard South deserves its spot after the Patriots defeated Elkhorn, Papillion La-Vista and Omaha Westside to win Millard West’s Frank Ryan Invitational. Bellevue West isn’t far behind, however. The Thunderbirds were tested last Wednesday in a 13-12 win over Papillion-La Vista, but their consistent run production is among the best in the state. Bellevue West is averaging 10.8 runs per game. The big riser this week is Omaha Westside, which had won eight games in a row before falling to Millard South in the Frank Ryan final. The Warriors defeated Class B No. 1 Norris, Lincoln East and Millard South during their winning streak. Lincoln East and Millard West had tough weeks against top-10 opposition, and the Wildcats have now lost four games in a row. The difference between fifth and eighth in the ratings is extremely slim, and this week’s Metro Conference and Heartland Athletic Conference tournaments could shake up the order once again.
Key games: Tuesday—Omaha Westside at Bellevue West, Millard South at Millard West, Lincoln East at Lincoln North Star. Thursday—Metro Conference Tournament, Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.
Class B (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Norris (12-3); 1
2. Beatrice (9-0); 4
3. Elkhorn (10-7); 2
4. Bennington (10-2); 3
5. Hastings (8-4); 5
6. Ralston (9-4); 6
7. Omaha Skutt (6-4); 7
8. Elkhorn North (7-6); 9
9. Waverly (6-6); 8
10. Seward (7-3); 10
Contenders: Central City/Fullerton/Centura, Omaha Gross, Omaha Roncalli, Mount Michael.
Comments: Norris remains atop Class B, but Elkhorn might have another shot at the Titans after losing the first two matchups. The Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament is the place to be this week when five of Class B’s top 10 battle for the conference crown. Elkhorn plays the toughest schedule in Class B, and the Antlers will be better for it come state tournament time. They continue to hold their own against Class A opposition, but five losses in their last seven games allow Beatrice to claim the second spot. The undefeated Orangemen are only allowing 1.2 runs per game thanks to a talented pitching staff, but they could face a new challenge against Ralston or Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament. The rest of Class B remains mostly unchanged from last week, with the exception of Elkhorn North moving up one spot thanks to a three-game winning streak.
Key Games: Tuesday—Trailblazer Conference Tournament (Beatrice, Ralston, Wahoo/BN/LL), Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament (Norris, Elkhorn, Bennington, Elkhorn North, Waverly). Thursday—Omaha Skutt at Mount Michael. Saturday—Mount Michael at Waverly.