Prep baseball ratings, 4/12

Comments: Creighton Prep’s reign atop the ratings was short-lived, as back-to-back losses to Bellevue West and Millard South drop the Junior Jays. That clears the way for Millard West to reclaim its preseason No. 1 rating following a 4-0 week where the Wildcats outscored their opponents 39-5, including a win over rival Millard South. The Patriots managed to hand Lincoln East a 10-2 loss for the Spartans’ first defeat of the season but wins over Fremont, Lincoln Southwest and Millard North last week keep East in second for now. Elkhorn South, Fremont and Gretna are closely aligned between fifth and seventh, with both the Storm and Dragons falling to red-hot Millard North last week. The Mustangs have come a long way from a losing record to open the year as a five-game winning streak also included a pair victories over Omaha Westside and a win against Papillion-La Vista South before they dropped games to the top two teams in the ratings. A big win over Class B No. 2 Norris sees Lincoln Southeast jump to a season-best No. 8 rating, and the Knights have the potential to make a statement at the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament this week.
Key games: Tuesday—Creighton Prep at Elkhorn South, Gretna at Papillion-La Vista South, Millard West at Millard South. HAC Tournament (Tuesday-Wednesday)—Lincoln East, Fremont, Lincoln Southeast, Kearney, Lincoln Southwest. Metro Conference Tournament (Thursday-Saturday)—Millard West, Millard South, Creighton Prep, Elkhorn South, Gretna, Papillion-La Vista South, Millard North.
Class B (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Omaha Skutt (9-3) | 1
2. Norris (13-2) | 2
3. Beatrice (9-2) | 3
4. Bennington (9-2) | 4
5. Mount Michael (10-3) | 5
6. Omaha Gross (8-3) | 6
7. Central City/Fullerton/Centura (10-0) | 8
8. Elkhorn North (8-5) | 7
9. Lincoln Christian (11-1) | 10
10. Malcolm (8-2) | -
Contenders: Waverly, Platte Valley, Ralston, Platteview.
Comments: Omaha Skutt remains strong atop Class B despite a hard-fought 11-9 loss to Fremont on Saturday — all three of the SkyHawks losses are to ranked Class A teams. Losses to Class A opponents were a common theme among the top five, with Norris falling to Lincoln Southeast, Bennington losing to Lincoln Pius X and Mount Michael also dropping a game to Fremont last week. Elkhorn North has several key top-10 wins to its name, but a defeat to unranked Adams Central allows the final undefeated team in the state, Central City/Fullerton/Centura, to jump up a spot. The Kernels’ first top-10 clash of the season is coming this week against a ratings newcomer in Malcolm.
Key games: Wednesday—Mount Michael at Omaha Skutt. Thursday—Central City/Fullerton/Centura at Malcolm. Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament (Monday-Friday)—Bennington, Elkhorn North, Norris, Waverly. Trailblazer Conference Tournament (Monday-Saturday)—Beatrice, Platteview, Ralston.