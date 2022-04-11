Prep baseball ratings, 4/12

Comments: Creighton Prep’s reign atop the ratings was short-lived, as back-to-back losses to Bellevue West and Millard South drop the Junior Jays. That clears the way for Millard West to reclaim its preseason No. 1 rating following a 4-0 week where the Wildcats outscored their opponents 39-5, including a win over rival Millard South. The Patriots managed to hand Lincoln East a 10-2 loss for the Spartans’ first defeat of the season but wins over Fremont, Lincoln Southwest and Millard North last week keep East in second for now. Elkhorn South, Fremont and Gretna are closely aligned between fifth and seventh, with both the Storm and Dragons falling to red-hot Millard North last week. The Mustangs have come a long way from a losing record to open the year as a five-game winning streak also included a pair victories over Omaha Westside and a win against Papillion-La Vista South before they dropped games to the top two teams in the ratings. A big win over Class B No. 2 Norris sees Lincoln Southeast jump to a season-best No. 8 rating, and the Knights have the potential to make a statement at the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament this week.